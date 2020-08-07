Dallas Children's Theater's THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE Now Available To Stream

This show has all the humor and talent audiences have come to expect from DCT.

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) is proud to present the timely teen show: THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE. This show, performed by an all youth cast from the DCT Academy, has all the humor and talent audiences have come to expect from shows at Dallas Children's Theater. And in these COVID times, this play brings everyone together to laugh at some of the funnier moments we are experiencing during our quarantine lives.

This zany comedy centers around the cancellation of what was surely to be the school play to end all school plays due to social distancing: BRUSHES WITH GREATNESS: THE DENTAL HYGIENE MUSICAL. The performers, however, refuse to yield. In THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE: A Virtual Children's Musical, a drama class pushes through all the distractions of quarantine life: cute pets, younger siblings, and technical difficulties to create a show to be remembered! With songs including: "Defying Cavities," and "My Face" (if only the camera could see it), this comedy celebrates theater at a time when theater needs it most!

"This has been a fun learning process," said Nancy Schaeffer, Director of Education and Associate Artistic Director at Dallas Children's Theater. "Some of these kids are so technologically advanced; they are teaching the grown-ups a thing or two!" Nancy added. "I'm excited to say that those familiar with DCT teen shows will see veterans, paired up with many talented new faces! It has been a cathartic and fun experience for all of us, and I know the audiences will enjoy the show as well."

The show is as low as $10 to stream, and will be available from August 7 to August 16. Watch here: dct.org/academy/digital.

