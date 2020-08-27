Dallas Children's Theater to Announce Winners of the Maskerade Contest

The winners will be announced live at 10am on Saturday, August 29th.

Dallas Children's Theater will show off the winners of the Maskerade contest. The design contest, which invited children to design a fun mask for social distancing ran from July 17 - August 16 and was curated by DCT celebrity puppet Milo the Mouse and DCT Costumer Lyle Huchton.

"I am just thrilled really," said Milo in his soft mouse voice. "We've heard from so many amazing applicants and received a host of brilliant masks. Mr. Lyle and I have been exceptionally busy admiring them all. It is very rewarding to see all the hard work children everywhere have put into making their creations as unique and special as possible. I just love it, and I can't wait to speak with some of the children on Saturday morning."

DCT Costume Designer Lyle Huchton agreed, "We've seen an incredible variety of masks - some with glitter, some made out of paper," Lyle added. "All of the entries came from very talented young people!"

Those curious about the winners and what inspired their designs can be a part of the big reveal on DCT's Facebook page at 10AM Saturday, August 29th.

