Dallas Children's Theater Calls On Children Grades K-12 To Create Their Own Mask

In the spirit of good health, cooperation and creativity, Dallas Children's Theater is inviting all interested young people to seize this moment to create their own mask as a way of commemorating this unique time in our history. Whether they choose to simply draw it or sew it, everyone can be a part of this creative exercise. All children entering kindergarten through grade twelve are eligible to enter DCT's MASKerade Design and Decorating Contest before the August 16 deadline.

The MASKerade Design and Decorating Contest will feature the recent DCT celebrity puppet, Milo the Mouse, who has traveled from England to visit with family and friends in the states. Created by master puppeteers Sally Fiorello and Trish Long, Milo has been showing kids how to make gifts for loved ones and make the most of these COVID times. Now understanding how helpful masks can be to us all, he is looking forward to teaming up with award-winning costume designer Lyle Huchton to see the creativity unfold. Submissions will be presented on dct.org, DCT's website, as well as on other social media platforms. Winners will be announced during a special Zoom event on Thursday, August 28.

With inspiration from DCT Board Member and area pulmonary doctor, Adam Mora, Huchton decided the timing was perfect for such a contest. According to Huchton, "You know, this is a challenging time, and it can be hard for young people to understand why this is happening. Supporting them through an activity like this, can be very helpful. Parents can talk with their children while they are helping them create something and through that exchange, they can understand why wearing a mask right now might be a good thing."

Lyle added, "I'm happy to be a part of giving back to the community in this way. DCT loves its children and families, and we want to do what we can to ease the challenges every family that is stuck inside is experiencing. We are definitely missing the many families we normally see in our building. This is just one small way we can connect with them."

In past summers, DCT has had several different design contests that allow children to express their creativity including costume design, hat design and others. This year, DCT is excited to be helping everyone create unique and original masks during quarantine, a keepsake that will surely be a relic of the moment.

Students grades K-12 can make their creative ideas a reality by following these 6 steps:

1. Pull out your favorite colors, papers, pens, pencils, paints, glitter, glue, fabric, magazine clippings - any medium you like!

2. Look at DCT's Inspiration List below. Choose one of the categories from our list of different mask styles or come up with your own:

- Sporty (favorite sport or sports team)

- Princess

- Robot

- Homecoming Mum

- Red Carpet/Black Tie

- Kentucky Derby Bonnet

- Heritage

- Pride (LGBTQ)

- Storytime (favorite picture, storybook, or novel)

- Circus

- Texas

- Anime/Cosplay

- Broadway/Musicals

- Halloween

- Crazy Quilt (needle work, embroidery, quilting, cross stich)

- Celebration

- Seasons

3. Create! Design and make or draw your original mask.

4. Send a photo of your finished mask or a copy of the design to family@dct.org

5. All entries must be RECEIVED by 5pm on Sunday, August 16th.

6. Winners will be announced on Friday, August 28.

Visit dct.org/mask for complete details and tips. Questions can be sent to family@dct.org

Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You