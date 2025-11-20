Dallas ChildRen’s Theater Appoints David Leggett As Interim Director Of Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dallas Children’s Theater will appoint David Leggett as Interim Director of Development beginning December 1. Leggett, a longtime fundraising leader in Dallas’ arts sector, will join the organization after most recently holding the position of Director of Development, Individual Giving at the Nasher Sculpture Center. He will work alongside Interim Executive Director Michael Meadows and Artistic Director Emily Ernst.

“I am thrilled to join Dallas Children's Theater as Interim Director of Development,” said Leggett. “Working alongside Michael Meadows and Emily Ernst to strengthen the organization's financial foundation and expand its impact to inspire and educate not just young people, but our entire community, through the power of live theater is a dream opportunity.”

A Dallas native, Leggett has held development roles across several of the city’s cultural institutions, including the Dallas Theater Center, Meadows Museum, TACA, and the Nasher Sculpture Center. He previously studied theater and communications at Southwestern University and participated in acting classes in Dallas as a child. “This opportunity feels like a full-circle moment,” Leggett said. “It's an honor to give back to the community that first sparked my love for theater and to help guide DCT toward its next chapter of success.”

Meadows said, “David has the exact skills and characteristics we need to best serve our community of donors. His tremendous accomplishments speak to his broader ability to communicate the value and necessity of the arts to Dallas' philanthropic community.” At the Nasher, Leggett maintained a 95 percent donor retention rate after the pandemic and helped launch initiatives including the Drawings Forum, Garden Circle, and the Jeremy Strick Artist Grants Fund.

Ernst noted, “His existing connections with our community and relationship-driven approach to fundraising are completely aligned with DCT's framework.”

Leggett’s appointment comes as DCT opens its 42nd season with the co-commissioned world premiere of Mo Willems’ The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!, which began performances earlier this month. “It is a genuinely exciting moment at DCT; we are stepping up into new territory both artistically and administratively,” said Meadows. “David is the next step in a strong path forward for this remarkable institution.”