DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS At Scratch Theater Company

Scratch Theater Company has announced the cast for its inaugural production, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a fast-paced, comedic twist on Bram Stoker's classic tale. The production will run from July 31 to August 2, 2025, at the Lewisville Grand Theater.​

This performance features a talented ensemble of five actors, each portraying multiple roles including Brock Gray, Durrell Anderson, Taylor Silvestri, Charlotte Kostopoulos, and Danny Street.

Under the direction of co-founders Claire Janda and William Sampson, the cast will bring to life a variety of characters, showcasing their versatility and comedic prowess. Each actor will have a primary role, including iconic figures such as Dracula, Van Helsing, Lucy, Mina, and Jonathan Harker, while also taking on additional characters throughout the performance.​

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a gender-bending, quick-change comedy that reimagines the classic horror story with a modern, humorous twist. The production promises a night of laughter, clever wordplay, and unexpected surprises.​

Performance dates at July 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM, August 1, 2025, at 7:00 PM, and August 2, 2025, at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles Street, Lewisville, TX 75057. Tickets: $20-$30, available at our.show/DRACCOMEDY.

Scratch Theater Company, established in 2024, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for young theater artists in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This production marks the company's debut, aiming to deliver professional-level performances while fostering the talents of emerging artists.​

