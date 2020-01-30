DISNEY'S ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. Opening at Artisan Center Theater

Artisan Children's Theater proudly presents ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. at its 148 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Friday, February 7, 2020 through Saturday, March 14, 2020. Performances are Fridays at 5:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm. Additional 10:00am and 12:00pm performances on February 25, March 3, and March 9-13. No 5pm performance March 13. Reserved seating tickets are $8.00 for children 12 and under and $13.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

Travel down the rabbit hole and join Alice, one of literature's most beloved heroines, in her madcap adventures. Featuring updated songs from Disney's thrilling animated motion picture, Disney's Alice in Wonderland JR. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale.

The ever-curious Alice's journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly stranger as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game!

ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCE - MAD HATTER TEA PARTIES

Curiouser and curiouser! Travel down the rabbit hole with Alice, the Mad Hatter and their Wonderland Friends for a Tea Party immediately following select performances of Alice in Wonderland! Visit ArtisanCT.com for more info.

A.C.T. MAKES LEARNING FUN!

Artisan Children's Theater now provides STUDY GUIDES for educational trips and groups to assist in classroom discussions. Call the A.C.T. box office to book your field trip today! (Group rates available for 20 or more.)

Who: Artisan Children's Theater, a 148 seat thrust stage facility

What: ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. presented by Artisan Children's Theater

When: February 7-March 14, 2020

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

Director: Natalie Burkhart

Showtimes: Fridays at 5pm and Saturdays at 10am and 12pm. Additional 10am and 12pm performances February 25, March 3 and March 9-13. No 5pm performance March 13.

Tickets: Reserved seats: $8 for children 12 and under, $13 for adults.

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com

Contact: Natalie Burkhart, 817.690.0376, Natalie@ArtisanCT.com

Photo credit: Al Smith





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You