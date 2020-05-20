DCT Releases Episode 2 Of MOUSE CALLS

What happens when two Master Puppeteers are stuck at home together? A fun and popular idea involving a mouse, that's what! Sally Fiorello and Trish Long of Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) are back with Milo the Mouse puppet for a second episode of Mouse Calls. Together, they bring a sense of comfort and familiarity in this unprecedented time.

The second and newest Mouse Calls features Trish and Milo preparing a snack parents will recognize as Ants-on-a-Log - celery, peanut butter, and raisins. Watch here. As a staple healthy snack in many family homes, Ants-on-a-log dates back to the 1950's, with numerous variations.

In tumultuous times, the familiar has a way of bringing families together, and that is exactly what these longtime members of the Kathy Burks Theatre of Puppetry Arts troupe, and staff at Dallas Children's Theater, seek to do. The videos are fun, but it is the family connection born from making a meal together that is the real treasure of an activity like this one.

For those unfamiliar with Fiorello's fictional character creation, Milo the Mouse: Milo is a puppet with a surprisingly complex biography. Born backstage at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in the famed West End of London, Milo started acting at a very early age. Performing in intimate venues throughout the UK, he became known as a versatile thespian who could take on any role. His big break came when he was accepted to the British American Drama Academy, the first mouse to ever achieve that honor. Upon graduation, Milo launched a successful international career, performing in theaters from Australia to the US. Dallas audiences will remember him as the large, excitable rodent in DCT's two productions of GOODNIGHT MOON. Nowadays, he occasionally takes on an acting role, but Milo most enjoys making "Mouse Calls" on all of his friends.

While so many are stuck inside, Milo views it as his mission to bring smiles and creative inspiration to all. Fans can look forward to a series of visits from the wonderful Milo the Mouse!

Those familiar with DCT's virtual offerings will recognize the original video of Trish Long and Milo the Mouse (puppeteer: Sally Fiorello) as they make cat and fox puppets out of common household materials, including construction paper and toilet paper tubes. Families at home can still print or copy their templates, as well as view a list of materials here.

