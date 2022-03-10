Coppell Arts Center Will Present THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY

Coppell Arts Center will present hilarious puppet parody "That Golden Girls Show!" in Coppell for two performances only on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at 8 PM. This ultimate Golden Girls experience is set in a sassy Miami house in 1985 and parodies classic Golden Girls scenarios with new razor-sharp gags and put-downs. Whether you're a life-long fan of the tv show who can recite every line from every episode or you are a first-time visitor to Shady Pines, you will be welcomed home to enjoy more laughs from this brilliant television series. The Farewell Tour is your last chance to see this iconic show before it returns to the Off-Broadway stage in New York City! The two performances will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $29 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.

The cast includes Erin Ulman as Blanche, Ashely Brooke as Sophia, Luke Dombroski as Dorothy, and Colleen Welsh as Rose.

Direction by Michael Hull, Written by Doug Kmiotek, Puppets by Rockefeller Productions, David Goldstein (Set & Lighting Design), David Ferdinand (Sound Design), Jessica Haff (Puppet Supervisor), PRF Productions/Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Supervisor), Mason Hughes (Production Stage Manager), Peter Brown (Assistant Stage Manager), ABM Agency/Amanda Bohan (Marketing Director), Krista Robbins (Company Manager), General Management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman, Exclusive Tour Direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland, Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller. Production by Shady Pines Entertainment.

Photos courtesy of Coppell Arts Center