Charles W. Eisemann Center For Performing Arts Announces 'Eisemann Center Presents' Lineup For 2019-2020 Season - Mandy Patinkin and More!

The Eisemann Center and the City of Richardson announced the 2019-2020 Season of Eisemann Center Presents (ECP) at the Annual Season Preview Party on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The season includes our two full subscription series: Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations with a total of four concerts; and the Family Theatre Series with four productions and the accompanying immersive children's program Eisemann Extras. In addition we have 16 diverse productions ranging from superstar Mandy Patinkin to Asleep At The Wheel on their 50th Anniversary Tour and America's Got Talent favorite, deaf singer Mandy Harvey all returning to the Eisemann Center this season.

FULL SUBSCRIPTION SERIES: FAMILY THEATRE SERIES

Eisemann Center Presents' Family Theatre Series is a Sunday matinee series in the Hill Performance Hall for children of all ages and their families. The popular Eisemann Extras program enters its seventh season with immersive pre-show activities designed to stimulate and engage our youngest patrons. Admission for Extras is sold separately from Family Theatre Series subscriptions.

MADDI'S FRIDGE/ Sun, Oct. 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm

One day Sofia discovers that her best friend Maddi has no food in her fridge at home. Sofia wants to help her friend, but Maddi makes her promise not to tell anyone. What should Sofia do? Based on the book Maddi's Fridge by Lois Brandt, this play is a gentle, yet sometimes hilarious exploration of friendship, empathy, and doing the right thing. Produced by Childsplay Theatre on Tour.

PETE THE CAT / Sun, Nov. 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm

For PETE THE CAT, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. So, the minute the groovy blue cat meets the Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus! Produced by TheaterWorks USA.

JUDY MOODY & STINK / Sun, Feb. 23, 2020 at 2:30 pm

JUDY MOODY AND STINK, this dynamic sister and brother duo take audiences on a hilarious adventure. After seeing her classmate's picture on the front page of the newspaper, Judy wants to be famous and sets off to find fame and happiness. All the while, Stink and his foul-smelling sneakers become a real distraction as he vies for the coveted Golden Clothespin Award. Judy Moody and Stink are the perfect pair for their imperfect capers that lead to fun, mystery, sibling rivalry, and, in the end, true friendship. Produced by ArtsPower.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL / Sun, Apr. 19, 2020 at 2:30 pm

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is a hilarious new production based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be?

FULL SUBSCRIPTION SERIES: JEFFREY SIEGEL'S KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS

Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations are piano concerts with broad, popular appeal and lively commentary, making the music more accessible and meaningful for all. Each piece is performed in its entirety and there is a question and answer session following the concert. Piano and music teachers may request one complimentary ticket for each ticket purchased (single or subscription) to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations concert. The Series is sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon. Student concerts are sponsored by Mr. Robert Winn.

Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations Concerts for 2019-2020 are:

SPELLBINDING BACH / Mon, Oct. 7, 2019 at 7:30 pm

WARM ROMANTIC MUSIC FROM THE COLD FAR NORTH! / Mon, Dec. 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm

MISTRESSES AND MASTERPIECES! / Mon, Feb. 17, 2020 at 7:30 pm

FASCINATIN' RHYTHMS / Mon. Apr. 20, 2020 at 7:30 pm

THE JEN CHAPIN TRIO / Sat, Oct. 19, 2019 at 7:30 pm

JENNIFER CHAPIN is an American singer-songwriter. She is the daughter of the singer-songwriter Harry Chapin and Sandra Chapin. She serves on the board of directors of WhyHunger, a grassroots support organization founded by her father and the current executive director Bill Ayres. She has been compared at times with Laura Nyro, Tori Amos and Alanis Morissette.

Lee Rocker OF THE STRAY CATS / Sat, Oct. 26, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass in the legendary music group The Stray Cats. Grammy-nominated, The Stray Cats have sold nearly 10 million albums and garnered an astounding 23 gold and platinum certified records worldwide.

AN EVENING WITH Renee Elise Goldsberry / Sat, Nov. 2, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Ren e Elise Goldsberry received the Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for her performance off and on Broadway in the musical phenomenon Hamilton. Since winning the Tony Award, she has appeared in Baz Luhrmann's The GetDown for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks opposite Oprah Winfrey.

THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY / Four performances: Nov. 14-16, 2019

Set in that sassy Miami house in 1985, THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! is one of Off Broadway's biggest smash hits that parodies classic Golden Girls moments with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

CANDID CAMERA'S LOL TOUR Starring Peter Funt / Sat, Nov. 23, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Smile, you might be on TV! What may be TV's first reality show is back to catch people doing unusual things on film without knowing it. Hidden-camera show "Candid Camera" first hit the air in the 1940s, and versions of the show have played in every decade since. Camera crews head to towns across the country to pull pranks on unsuspecting folks, then surprising them with the iconic phrase, "Smile! You're on `Candid Camera.' " CANDID CAMERA'S LOL TOUR is hosted by Peter Funt son of series creator and host Allen Funt.

RIDERS IN THE SKY with THE QUEBE SISTERS / Tue, Dec. 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm

IN CHRISTMAS THE COWBOY WAY

Both returning to the Eisemann Center, RIDERS IN THE SKY and THE QUEBE SISTERS will present CHRISTMAS THE COWBOY WAY. For more than 30 years, RIDERS IN THE SKY have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, reviving and revitalizing the genre. And while remaining true to the integrity of Western music, they have themselves become modern-day icons by branding the genre with their own legendary wacky humor and way-out Western wit.

Mandy Patinkin IN CONCERT: DIARIES / Fri, Jan. 17, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Mandy Patinkin IN CONCERT: DIARIES is a marriage of some of Mandy's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings. Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping, raves The New Yorker, and that's exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of popular song. From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Rufus Wainwright to Harry Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a musical journey you'll never forget!

TODD MOSBY and the NEW HORIZONS ENSEMBLE / Thu, Jan. 23, 2020 at 7:30 pm

TODD MOSBY AND THE NEW HORIZONS ENSEMBLE provide a perfect blend of original acoustic instrumental with timeless classics by Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and James Taylor to fill out the musical terrain with its unique line-up of vocals, woodwinds, acoustic guitars, piano, bass and percussion.

PIANO BATTLE: ANDREAS KERN VS. PAUL CIBIS / Fri, Jan. 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm

The brainchild of internationally accomplished pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis, the PIANO BATTLE sees the duo go head-to-head on stage, charming and enchanting the audience with a variety of classical pieces. The two artists, with distinctly different performance styles, take turns to perform pieces by composers such as Chopin, Liszt and Debussy or improvise based on the tunes requested by the audience.

MANDY HARVEY AND BAND with UT Dallas Choirs / Sat, Feb. 8, 2020 at 7:30 pm

MANDY HARVEY'S message is universal Hope, Dream, Believe, no matter what and she is coming back to the Eisemann Center presented in partnership with UT Dallas. MANDY HARVEY is a deaf American singer-songwriter. A Vocal Music Education major at Colorado State University, Mandy lost her residual hearing in 2006-2007 at age eighteen due to a connective tissue disorder and left the program. She pursued several career options, including education, but returned to music in 2008, placing 4th in America's Got Talent season 12 in 2017 where she was Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer contestant.

Renee Taylor: MY LIFE ON A DIET / Four performances: Feb. 14-16, 2020

Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actor Renee Taylor will take the stage this February in the North Texas premiere of her autobiographical solo show MY LIFE ON A DIET, co-written with and originally directed by her late husband, Joseph Bologna. In the show, she looks back on a lifetime of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, as well as a number of fad diets (including weight loss tips from Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando, and Cary Grant).

COCKTAIL HOUR THE SHOW BY BALLETS WITH A TWIST / Fri, Feb. 28, 2020 at 7:30 pm

From a blonde bombshell superspy to a legendary warrior, a Hawaiian island beauty to a rockabilly rebel dancing drinks from around the globe take the stage in COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW, by Ballets with a Twist. This dazzling production from New York City brings the Mai Tai, Martini, Manhattan, and more to life through a theatrical mix of original choreography, music, and design. It's electrifying entertainment for all ages.

COMEDIAN Tom Cotter / Fri, Mar. 13, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the Breakout Star from Season 7 s America's Got Talent. He lost to a dog act, but don't hold that against him; Tom was the first comedian ever to be a finalist on the show and was the highest finishing human being on the show that year.

THE CHOIR OF MAN / Sat, Mar. 14, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Known across the globe as the ultimate-feel good show, THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up 90 minutes of joy. It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that combines hair-raising

harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock all to roof-raising heights. It's the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a show you'll ever attend!

I WROTE THAT ONE TOO AN EVENING WITH Steve Dorff / Fri, Mar. 20, 2020 at 7:30 pm

THE HIT SONGS AND THE STORIES BEHIND THEM

Songwriters Hall of Famer Steve Dorff'S career spans five decades with over 400 songs and numerous No. 1 hits recorded by legendary artists such as Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Anne Murray, Kenny Rogers, George Strait, Ray Charles, Willie Nelson, Whitney Houston, Alison Kraus, Aaron Neville, Ringo Starr and countless others. Enjoy an evening of live entertainment by one of the greatest songwriters and composers of our time, as Steve performs many of his best-loved hits and shares the fascinating stories behind them.



ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR / Sat, Mar. 28, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Ray Benson founded ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL in Paw Paw, West Virginia 49 years ago and will return to the Eisemann Center celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2020. Now based in Austin, the band holds 10 Grammy awards, 20 studio albums and 20 singles on the Billboard country charts. The Grammy Award-winning Still The King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys is the band's most recent release (2015) and marks their third full-length Bob Wills tribute album.

SUBSCRIPTIONS AND CREATE-YOUR-OWN FLEX PACKAGES



Family Theatre Series subscriptions range from $36.00 to $66.00, a savings of 25% off single ticket prices. The Keyboard Conversations series subscriptions range from $108.00 to $126.00 at a 25% discount off single ticket prices. All ticket prices include a $2.00 non-refundable facility maintenance fee. The season brochure is available to view or download at www.eisemanncenter.com/eisemann-center-presents Subscriptions may now be renewed or purchased online at www.eisemanncenter.com/subscriptions

Due to the artistic diversity of the remaining productions, these events are not packaged as subscription series. All these shows, as well as the other shows in the season qualify for our tiered discount flex program, in which you can build your own entertainment package with a minimum of any four shows and enjoy savings up to 20%. Flex Packages do not guarantee the same seats but offer you flexibility of choice economically (different price levels and quantity of seats on a show-by-show basis), as well as artistically. If you are a subscriber to one or more of our subscription series, those shows will also count towards this discount flex package. All shows must be ordered at the same time to receive the discount benefits offered and may be ordered online at www.eisemanncenter.com/subscriptions

Single tickets may be purchased online at www.eisemanncenter.com, by telephone and in person beginning Monday, July 8, 2019. For more information, call the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm and one hour prior to curtain time for all events. Flex packages and subscription orders are on sale now at the Ticket Office and online at www.eisemanncenter.com/subscriptions

The Eisemann Center is a City of Richardson facility located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. Eisemann Center Presents 2018-2019 Season sponsors include the University of Texas at Dallas School of Arts & Humanities, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Dr. John F. Dixon, Mr. Robert Winn and media partners The Dallas Morning News and WRR Classical 101.1 FM. Additional support is provided by Altrusa International of Richardson, Texas, Inc., and Raising Cane's.





