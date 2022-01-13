Celtic Angels Ireland Comes to the Eisemann in March

Direct from Dublin! Just two weeks after Saint Patrick's Day, the perfect show to round out Irish American Heritage Month is headed to the Charles W. Eisemann Center's Hill Performance Hall.

Fans of Irish music, dance and culture can expect a joyous celebration of everything Irish with Celtic Angels Ireland joined by Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin on Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 PM. Tickets range from $37-$49 and are on sale now at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at (972) 744-4650. The Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX.

For this one-night-only concert, the Celtic Angels - Louse Barry, Michaela Groth, Olivia Bradley, Séarlait Ni Caiside and Victoria Sexton - will be accompanied by violinist Danielle Marien Turano. The engagement also includes the rhythm and artistry of Celtic Knight Dancers and the musical talents of The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin.

Of the troupe, Eisemann Center General Manager Philip Nelson states, "Celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music, and song is something these entertainers take very seriously." He continues, "You'll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim."

The program for the March 31 concert features a variety of Irish favorites including, "Danny Boy," "Ireland I Am Coming Home," "Bank of My Own Lovely Lee," "Road to Kildare," "Rose of Tralee," "I Know My Love," "Song for Ireland," as well as Irish takes on American favorites including "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "I Hope You Dance," "You Raise Me Up," and even "God Bless America."

Audiences can expect sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship as these artists carry you to Ireland on wings of music.