Cast and Creative Team Set for DEATHTRAP at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has revealed the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Deathtrap, a murder mystery by Ira Levin. In the thriller, Sidney Bruhl would do anything to publish the next great play. He would even kill for it. A change in fortune arrives in the form of a script, sent by a former student, with all the makings of a Broadway hit. The opportunity to steal the script and pass it off as his own may be too tempting for Sidney to ignore. Levin's masterfully crafted play will captivate audiences combining edge-of-your-seat thrills with razor-sharp wit.

Deathtrap is Broadway's longest-running mystery play with over 1800 performances and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play. Time Magazine said, "If you care to assassinate yourself with laughter, try Deathtrap."

Of the piece, Director Harry Friedman says "I love how beautifully crafted Deathtrap is. It packs the twists and turns of a thrilling story of murder and betrayal into a neatly packaged, entertaining and sometimes humorous evening of theatricality." He concludes, "It was also the very first production I fully directed some many years ago."

Performances will run from January 17 through February 1, 2025 at the Irving Arts Center. Single tickets range from $26.50 to $33.50 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office.

