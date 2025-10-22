 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Cast and Creative Team Set For THE CAT AND THE CANARY at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

Performances run November 7-22, 2025.

By: Oct. 22, 2025
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE CAT AND THE CANARY at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of The Cat and the Canary, a mystery by John Willard.

If you loved the intrigue and sharp humor of Knives Out, you'll be right at home with The Cat and the Canary. This classic whodunit is the blueprint for the “old dark house” mystery, complete with eccentric heirs, hidden motives, eerie secrets, and a stormy night that traps everyone inside. It's an atmospheric mix of suspense, wit, and unexpected twists that defined a century of mystery storytelling on stage and screen.

Twenty years after his death, the family of Ambrose West arrive to his castle on the Hudson to attend a reading of his will at midnight.  His will designates that Annabelle West is his sole heir if there is no indication that she suffers from insanity. Should she be unsound of mind, a second will is to be opened naming a different heir. The family endeavors to unbalance Annabelle with tales of lunatics, murders, and death strikes. Everyone among the possible heirs is suspected, but not until the final fall of the curtain is the extraordinary mystery solved.

The Cat and the Canary premiered on Broadway in 1922 and inspired four major film adaptations, including the 1939 version starring Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard.



Regional Awards
Need more Dallas Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Hamilton
113 ratings

Hamilton
The Book of Mormon
84 ratings

The Book of Mormon
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos