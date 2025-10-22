Cast and Creative Team Set For THE CAT AND THE CANARY at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of The Cat and the Canary, a mystery by John Willard.

If you loved the intrigue and sharp humor of Knives Out, you'll be right at home with The Cat and the Canary. This classic whodunit is the blueprint for the “old dark house” mystery, complete with eccentric heirs, hidden motives, eerie secrets, and a stormy night that traps everyone inside. It's an atmospheric mix of suspense, wit, and unexpected twists that defined a century of mystery storytelling on stage and screen.

Twenty years after his death, the family of Ambrose West arrive to his castle on the Hudson to attend a reading of his will at midnight. His will designates that Annabelle West is his sole heir if there is no indication that she suffers from insanity. Should she be unsound of mind, a second will is to be opened naming a different heir. The family endeavors to unbalance Annabelle with tales of lunatics, murders, and death strikes. Everyone among the possible heirs is suspected, but not until the final fall of the curtain is the extraordinary mystery solved.

The Cat and the Canary premiered on Broadway in 1922 and inspired four major film adaptations, including the 1939 version starring Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard.