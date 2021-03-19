Cast and Contributors Announced For LOVE & KINDNESS IN A TIME OF QUARANTINE

In a celebration of connection and community, Theatre Three will present Love & Kindness in a Time of Quarantine.

In an effort to create and collaborate despite the darkness of the pandemic, Love and Kindness in the Time of Quarantine offers perspective in a time of uncertainty. Through a blend songs and monologues, this heartfelt and compassionate new work led by Regina Taylor will feature nationally renowned writers and local Dallas artists.

This will be a compilation of songs and monologues about life during the coronavirus pandemic, curated and directed by Regina Taylor and performed by Sammy Rat Rios, Cherish Robinson, Marlene Beltran, Paloma Nance, Casie Luong, Gabrielle Beckford, Marti Etheridge and Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela. Featuring new works by local Dallas artists, this will be a collective effort to evaluate what it means to be human during a global nightmare.

Regina Taylor, who began curating this project in St. Louis last year, is an award-winning actor and playwright, best known to on-screen audiences for her role in the series I'll Fly Away, The Unit and Lovecraft Country. In addition to her film and television work, Taylor holds the honor as being the first Black woman to play Juliet in Broadway's Romeo and Juliet. Other theater credits include As You Like It, Macbeth, Machinal, A Map of The World, The Illusion and Jar the Floor. She won the L.A. Drama-Logue Award for her performance in The Tempest. Her credits as a playwright include Oo-Bla-Dee, for which she won the American Critics' Association new play award, Drowning Crow (her adaptation of Chekhov's The Seagull, which was produced on Broadway by Manhattan Theater Club), The Dreams of Sarah Breedlove, A Night in Tunisia, Escape from Paradise, Watermelon Rinds and Inside the Belly of the Beast. Regina's trilogy, The Trinity River Plays premiered at Dallas Theater Center in 2010 and Chicago's Goodman Theatre in 2011. Her critically acclaimed Crowns was the most performed musical in the country in 2006. She is an Artistic Associate of The Goodman Theatre.

Virtual tickets are on sale now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com. Each performance will be available for 24 hours, starting at 6:00 PM and ending at 5:59 PM the following day. Each ticket-buyer is limited to one viewing of the performance.