Casa Mañana Launches 2025–26 Broadway Season with WEST SIDE STORY

Casa Mañana will open its 2025–26 Broadway Season with one of the most iconic musicals of all time, WEST SIDE STORY, running November 1–9, 2025. The production reimagines Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet amid the rivalries of 1950s New York City and features Leonard Bernstein’s legendary score and Stephen Sondheim’s unforgettable lyrics.

About the Production

West Side Story follows Tony and Maria, two young lovers caught between the feuding Jets and Sharks. The timeless musical blends breathtaking dance, emotional storytelling, and an unforgettable score that continues to resonate nearly 70 years after its Broadway premiere.

The production stars Alex Benoit (The Notebook on Broadway) as Tony, Addie Morales (Les Misérables National Tour) as Maria, Gaby Albo (Six National Tour) as Anita, Yurel Echezarreta (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) as Bernardo, and RJ Higton (The Outsiders Original Broadway Cast) as Riff.

The ensemble includes Sydney Alie, Jack Bianchi, Henry Cawood, Bennett Cooper, Alyssa Evans, Julia Fleckenstein, Nick Nazarro, David Postlewate, Caleb Sporrer, Payton Zemaitis, Amber Marie Flores, Alex Haquia, Paulo Hernandez-Farella, Abriela Rodriguez, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez, Rodolfo Santamarina, Daniel Vanegas, Sofi Warren, David Coffee, Bob Reed, and Zach Sutton.

Creative Team

The production is directed and choreographed by Parker Esse, who previously helmed Casa Mañana’s Cats. A veteran of Broadway and major regional theatres, Esse’s credits include Oklahoma! (Arena Stage 50th Anniversary), Follies (Pre-Broadway), Light in the Piazza (City Center Encores!), and Fiddler on the Roof (The Muny, Paper Mill Playhouse).

Phil Reno serves as music director and conductor. Reno’s Broadway credits include Something Rotten!, Elf!, Promises, Promises, The Producers, and The Drowsy Chaperone. He is a two-time Grammy nominee for producing the cast recordings of Something Rotten! and The Drowsy Chaperone.

The creative team also includes Kristen Martino (scenic design), Samuel Rushen (lighting design), Allan Branson (sound design), Tammy Spencer (costume design), and Catherine Petty-Rogers (hair, wig, and makeup design).

Tickets start at $49 and are available at CasaManana.org or through the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth.