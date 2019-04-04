Casa MaÃ±ana Announces THE WIZARD OF OZ

Casa Mañana Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz, sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac as part of the 2018-2019 Children's Theatre season. Tickets are on sale now.

This musical favorite tells the story of Dorothy and her dog Toto, who have been swept away by a tornado to the land of Oz. As they search for their way home, they meet a Scarecrow, a Tin Man and a Cowardly Lion who help guide them on their way to find the magical Wizard of Oz. Based on the beloved 1939 movie featuring your favorite tunes such as, "If I Only Had a Brain" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," The Wizard of Oz will have you humming and dancing whether you're experiencing it for the first time or the tenth!

The show stars Molly Franco as "Dorothy" with Kyle Igneczi as "Scarecrow," Aaron Jay Green as "Tinman" and James Chandler as "Lion." Sarah Gay is the "Wicked Witch" opposite Alexandra Cassens "Glinda." Curt Denham is the "Wizard." Munchkinland includes Ryleigh Jochens as "Coroner," Madeline Ayala as "Barrister," Patrick Bilbow and Hunter Hall alternating as "Mayor." MJ Martinez, Madilyn Perry and Maddox Rogers comprise the "Lollipop Guild," and Addison Grace Bairington, Ivy Bilbow, Abby Kathleen Chapman and Lilah Firestone are the "Lullaby League." Other cast members include: Hannah Argüelles, Josh Bangle, Marco Camacho, Nigel Hall, Jessica Humphrey, Morgan Haney, Grace Moore, Theodore Morris, Mark Quach, Ally Ramsey, Christian L. Scott, Zachary J. Willis and Sarah Youngblood.

Creative team members include Joe Sturgeon as director, Merrill West as choreographer, Vonda K. Bowling as music director, David Neville as lighting designer, Kimberly Powers as scenic designer, Eric Norris as sound designer, Brad Peterson as projection designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and make-up designer.

Ticket prices range from $21 to $53 and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre box office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m., Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m., Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m., Friday May 10 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 11 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m.

Casa Mañana Theatre has brought professional Broadway and Children's Theatre to Fort Worth for over 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway and Children's Theatre productions are seen by nearly 150,000 people annually and over 95,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.





