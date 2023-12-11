CHICAGO The Musical Will Return to Fort Worth

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that CHICAGO, Broadway’s longest-running musical, returns to Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall for a limited engagement May 10-12, 2024, as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 15. The one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake, CHICAGO is a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased online at www.basshall.com/chicago or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it shows no sign of ever slowing down! There’s never been a better time to experience Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. The triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. You’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.

The cast of CHICAGO features Katie Frieden returning as Roxie Hart, Kailin Brown as Velma Kelly, Connor Sullivan as Billy Flynn, Illeana “illy” Kirven returning as Matron “Mama” Morton, Robert Quiles as Amos Hart and J. Terrell as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Paul Amrani, Olivia Lacie Andrews, Bentlei Benak, Faith Jordan Candino, Jason Carroll, Austin Taylor Dunn, Ed Gotthelf, Olivia Greco, Chelsea James, Liz Lester, Joe Meldrum, Adolfo Ortiz-Feder, Lauren Teyke, Kodiak Thompson, Francisco Thurston and Cait Zuckerman.

Produced by Apex Touring, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards® including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Cast Recording.

This tour will be directed by David Hyslop with choreography by Gregory Butler based on the original direction by Tony Award® winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography by Tony Award® winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features set design by Tony Award® winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award® winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award® winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, Supervising Music Director Robert Billig and casting by ARC.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

It’s no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. The show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide and now it’s coming back to Fort Worth!

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!

Time Magazine calls it “A Triumph,” Newsweek raves “Smashing” and Entertainment Weekly sums it up by calling CHICAGO “Broadway’s Most Electrifying Show.”

CHICAGO comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues in 2024 with back-to-back blockbusters: embark on a whole new world of Broadway magic at Disney’s ALADDIN in January, followed by TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, now rolling on tour across North America and stopping into Bass Hall in February; In June, HAMILTON makes its return to Fort Worth; And finally – the 25th Anniversary Tour of the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! will dance its way to Bass Hall in July, closing the 2023-2024 season.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel