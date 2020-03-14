Bass Hall Events Cancelled Due to COVID-19

In light of the continued spread of COVID-19 around the country and now in Tarrant County, and in consideration of current guidance from health officials, Performing Arts Fort Worth has made the difficult decision to cancel all events scheduled to be held at Bass Performance Hall, McDavid Studio and the Van Cliburn Recital Hall through March 31, 2020.

The following performances will be affected:

Schumann & Shostakovich, March 13-15, presented by Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

Alive at the Bass, March 17, presented by University Christian Church (rescheduled for September 15, 2020)

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, March 20-22, presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth

Image, Imbue & Bartok, March 27-29, presented by Texas Ballet Theater

All private events and tours scheduled at Bass Hall, McDavid Studio and the Van Cliburn Recital Hall

Event ticketholders will be contacted by the presenting organizations via email and social media. No action is required.

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit organization that manages Bass Hall, will be monitoring developments closely and will provide additional updates regarding operations and events as needed.

For updates, COVID-19 guidelines in Texas and beyond, please visit the following websites: CDC General Information; CDC Alerts; Tarrant County Public Health Department.





