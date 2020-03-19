Bass Hall Events Canceled Through May 17

In accordance with mandated government regulations, outlined by the City of Fort Worth, Performing Arts Fort Worth has canceled additional performances scheduled to take place at Bass Performance Hall and McDavid Studio.

The following performances will be affected:

Beethoven's 9th, April 3-5, presented by Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

UNT One O'Clock Lab Band, May 1, presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth

Suzy Bogguss, May 2, presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth (rescheduled for September 25, 2020)

A Midsummer Night's Dream, May 8-10, presented by Texas Ballet Theater

Harth-Bedoya & Hadelich: A Grand Finale, May 15-17, presented by Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

All private events and tours at Bass Hall, McDavid Studio and Van Cliburn Recital Hall through May 17

The following performances were previously announced as canceled or postponed:

Schumann & Shostakovich, March 13-15, presented by Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

Alive at the Bass, March 17, presented by University Christian Church (rescheduled for September 15, 2020)

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, March 20-22, presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth

Image, Imbue & Bartok, March 27-29, presented by Texas Ballet Theater

La Bohème, April 17 & 19, and Revenge of the Bat, May 1 & 3, presented by Fort Worth Opera

The Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition, May 24-30, presented by The Cliburn

All private events and tours at Bass Hall, McDavid Studio and Van Cliburn Recital Hall

Event ticketholders will be contacted by the presenting organizations via email and social media. No action is required.

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit organization that owns and operates Bass Hall, will be monitoring developments closely and will provide additional updates regarding operations and events as needed.

For updates, COVID-19 guidelines in Texas and beyond, please visit the following websites: CDC General Information; CDC Alerts; Tarrant County Public Health Department.





