BOLT! Comes to Dallas in January

An exhilarating, fast-paced musical event is happening this January where Dallas-based theatre artists will come together to craft a new and fully realized musical in just 24 hours.

Starting now, anyone from the community can submit their favorite songs from the musical theatre canon here. On the evening of Friday, January 3, the BOLT! team will draw nine or ten of these songs for our writers to use in the show. Our dynamic duo writers Parker Davis Gray and Nicole Neely have Friday evening until 7 AM the next morning to create a script that ties these songs into a show.

As dawn breaks, the directors (Ally Van Deuren and Mac Welch), along with music director Cody Dry will gather the team of actors (Alex Heika, Janina Jaraczewski, Andrew Nicolas, Eduardo Velez III and Loree Westbrooks) and use the following 12 hours to rehearse, stage, and perform the newly written musical by 7 PM the following day. The result? A fast-paced, unpredictable, and unforgettable show that you won’t want to miss.

“Mac and I worked on similar 24-hour style projects while studying theatre at SMU and Mac had the wonderful idea to mount a professional version with theatre artists we know and love across DFW,” says Ally Van Deuren, co-producer/director. “The unpredictable nature of the product itself is what is most thrilling about doing something like this.”

"I think it is very easy to see theatre-making as a job when you do it for long enough. This is our initiative to remind people that it's a miracle that these shows come together at all", says Mac Welch, co-producer/director. "Hopefully this becomes sort of a right-of-passage for all performers in DFW; being a contestant in the ultimate Musical Theatre game."

Whether you're a musical theater lover, a comedy enthusiast, or just looking for a fun and unique night out, this event promises something for everyone.

