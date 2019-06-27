BOEING BOEING Takes The Stage At MainStage Irving Las Colinas/Irving Arts Center

Kim Swarner, Matthew Clark, Isabelle

Culpepper, and Madyson Greenwood .

Photo by Mike Morgan.

Fasten your seat belts, Boeing, Boeing is landing in Irving. This fast-moving farce features self-styled lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent "layovers." He keeps "one up, one down, and one pending" until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and Bernard's apartment, at the same time.



Boeing Boeing is produced by MainStage Irving-Las Colinas with director BJ Cleveland and runs July 19 through August 3 in the Dupree Theatre at Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving TX).



It's the 1960s and swinging bachelor Bernard couldn't be happier. He has a fantastic flat in Paris and three gorgeous stewardesses all engaged to him. Of course, the ladies know nothing of each other...yet! Bernard's perfect life gets bumpy when his pal Robert drops in for a visit and a new and speedier Boeing jet throws off all of his careful planning. Soon all three stewardesses are in town simultaneously...timid Robert forgets which lies to tell to whom...and catastrophe looms!



The cast of Boeing Boeing is led by Matthew Clark as Bernard, with Kim Swarner as Gloria, Ashlie Kirkpatrick as Berthe, Jared Culpepper as Robert, Isabelle Culpepper as Gabriella, and Madyson Greenwood as Gretchen.



Boeing Boeing takes the stage from July 19 through August 3, with performances on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 7:30PM, Sundays at 2:30PM, and a single Thursday performance on May 23 at 7:30PM.



Tickets range from $20-$25 and are on sale at www.tickets.irvingartscenter.com/online. Tickets are also available by phone at 972.252.2787 and in person at the Irving Arts Center Box Office. A limited amount of Student Rush tickets are $5 and are available at the Box Office the night of the show. Press Night is scheduled for opening night, Friday, July 19 at 7:30PM.





