BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Casa MaÃ±ana in March

Casa MaÃ±ana presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. This is among the first regional productions of Beautiful after an acclaimed six-year run on Broadway and subsequent national tour. The show runs March 4-12 and tickets are on sale now.

Before she was hit-maker Carole King - she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and "Natural Woman," this musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical stars Elena Ricardo as Carole King, who is reprising her role after appearing in the Broadway production. Other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia! (Sophie). Select regional credits include The Nutty Professor (Stella), Bring It On the Musical! (World Premiere), Spring Awakening (Wendla), Peter Pan (Peter). TV credits include New Amsterdam, Modern Love, Law and Order and The Last O.G.

Beautiful also stars Miles Jacoby as Gerry Goffin, Kate Loprest as Cynthia Weil, Nick Moulton as Barry Mann, Cheryl Allison as Genie Klein and Edward Watts as Don Kirshner. Additional cast members include Owen Beans, Winston Daniels, Kia Dawn Fulton, Morgan Haney, Isaiah Christopher-Lord Harris, Trisha Jeffrey, Alina Jennings, Brianna Kaleen, Emmie Kivell, Alfie Parker Jr., James Douglas Vinson and Frederick Webb Jr.

Parker Esse is director/choreographer. Esse is an award-winning director/ choreographer known for his uplifting and inclusive leadership and story-driven work. After performing on Broadway in the Tony-winning Fosse, Esse collaborated on multiple Broadway/Regional productions as associate director/choreographer, creating Tony and Drama Desk-nominated productions including Finian's Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities and Follies. As director and/or choreographer, Esse created numerous critically acclaimed productions including Oklahoma! 50th Anniversary at Arena Stage, Stephen Sondheim and Wynton Marsalis' A Bed and a Chair as well as productions for Ed Mirvish (Toronto), Arena Stage (18 productions), The Kennedy Center, The Kennedy Center's National Opera, Goodspeed, Omaha Symphony/NBC Holiday Televised Specials, Shaw Festival Canada, Lyrics and Lyricists 92nd St Y, York Theatre, Signature, Ogunquit, Buck's County, The Rev and Equity Readings. Esse holds a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Jesse Warkentin is music director. Warkentin served as musical director and conductor for the international Broadway tour of An American in Paris, traveling to China, Taiwan and Paris. He has also toured with Wicked and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. He has performed in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular orchestra, music directed at regional theatres such as MTWichita, (Wizard of Oz), NorthShore (Spamalot), and enjoys working on new theatre projects when home in NYC.

Additional creative staff include Mike Sabourin as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Cat Petty-Rogers as hair & makeup designer.



Ticket prices start at $59 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa MaÃ±ana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.