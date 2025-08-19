Atchley Opera Will Present A Double Bill Of Puccini’s SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, Atchley Opera, Fort Worth’s newest opera company, will invite audiences to experience the full range of human emotion through the exquisite storytelling and music of Giacomo Puccini.

The company will present a stunning double bill of Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi, two masterfully contrasting one-act operas that explore themes of love, loss, deception, and redemption. The performance will be held at Amphibian Stage on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Suor Angelica offers a heart-wrenching glimpse into the cloistered life of a young nun burdened by a tragic past. With its soaring melodies and emotional intensity, this opera is a profound meditation on sorrow and spiritual grace.

In contrast, Gianni Schicchi delivers biting wit and comic brilliance in a tale of inheritance, cunning, and family chaos. Best known for the iconic aria “O mio babbino caro,” this rollicking satire showcases Puccini’s rare comedic genius.

Founder and General Director Victoria Minton said, “Pairing these two operas allows us to highlight the extraordinary emotional range of Puccini's music—from the deeply sacred to the hilariously profane. It's an unforgettable evening of opera that truly has something for everyone.”

The production will feature a cast of acclaimed regional artists, conducted by Christian Bernard Barraza and directed by Nic McMinn.