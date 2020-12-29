Artistic and Education Director Derek Whitener Resigns From The Firehouse Theatre

According to a note on The Firehouse Theatre's website, dated November 5, 2020, Artistic and Education Director has formally resigned from his duties at the theatre. New leadership positions have not been announced.

This news comes just a few weeks after the organization faced backlash for their live production of BACK TO THE 80'S, which resulted in numerous Covid-19 cases among the cast and crew. Although Whitener contributed to the event, he did not direct the production.

Below is the full statement posted on www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com, which was not distributed to media outlets:

"We are saddened to report that our Artistic and Education Director, Derek Whitener, has resigned. The Board of Directors accepted his resignation on November 5, 2020.

During his tenure with The Firehouse, Mr. Whitener elevated our theatre's artistic achievements. We are grateful for Mr. Whitener's work and dedication to The Firehouse during his time with us. He will be missed. Please join us wishing him the very best in his future endeavors.

We remain committed to our mission of presenting imaginative live performances and training through engaging artistic expression, and we look forward to doing so once we are able in the coming year. We are dreaming big for 2021!"

The remaining members of the organizations leadership team consists of Executive Director David Moore and Patron Services & Office Manager Marsha Valenti.