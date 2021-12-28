Artisan Children's Theater Announces Auditions For Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

Artisan Children's Theater has announced auditions for DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright.

Music Adapted and Arranged by David Weinstein

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film

Directed by Jamie Gomez

"From classic literature to the Academy Award-winning film and Broadway musical, Ariel's undersea journey is a beautiful love story for the ages."

AUDITION DATES:

Monday, January 17 and Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

· Audition form and more information online at https://www.artisanct.com/auditions/

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053.

· Rehearsals begin Saturday, January 29, 2022 and will generally be Monday - Friday evenings, and Saturdays from 9:00am-1:00pm.

· Age Range 8-18

PRODUCTION DATES:

March 11 - April 16, 2022 Performances will be Fridays at 6:00pm, Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, and Tuesdays April 5th and 12th at 12:00pm.

AUDITIONS:

· Be prepared to sing 16 bars from a Broadway or Disney song in the style of the show that best displays your vocal ability.

· No accompanist will be provided, so actors are asked to bring a CD or an electronic device with their accompaniment. No singing a cappella please.

· Actors will also be doing readings from the script, so it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Audition sides will be posted on the ACT website.

· Possible dance audition.

It is critical that you let Artisan Children's Theater know all of your conflicts when you register to audition. Artisan Children's Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home - and her fins - behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Ariel - a little mermaid who longs to be human. Vocal range top: Eb5, Vocal range bottom: Bb3

Prince Eric - the adventurous prince who captures Ariel's heart. Vocal range top: D5, Vocal range bottom: B3

Sebastian - the meticulous and anxious crab who tries to keep Ariel safe. Vocal range top: D5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Flounder - Ariel's sincere and sensitive best friend who is loyal to the end. Vocal range top: Db5, Vocal range bottom: G3

King Triton - rules the sea and is a force to be reckoned with. Non-singing role.

Mersisters (Aquata, Andrina, Arista, Atina, Adella, Allana) - Ariel's siblings and full of personality and sass. Vocal range top: G5, Vocal range bottom: G3

Ursula - the manipulative sea witch who tries to overthrow King Triton. Vocal range top: C#5, Vocal range bottom: F3

Tentacles - extensions of Ursula, perhaps the poor unfortunate souls who are now trapped in her lair. Vocal range top: C#5, Vocal range bottom: C4

Flotsam and Jetsam - Ursula's slippery spies. Vocal range top: C#5, Vocal range bottom: C4

Scuttle - the know-it-all seagull who serves as Ariel's expert on humans. Vocal range top: E5, Vocal range bottom: B3

Gulls - Scuttle's flock of zany "back-up singers" who help explain human stuff to Ariel. Vocal range top: G5, Vocal range bottom: B3

Grimsby - Prince Eric's prim and proper valet. Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: E4

Chef Louis - the over-the-top head chef in the palace. Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Chefs - Chef Louis's assistants.

Carlotta - the headmistress in Prince Eric's palace and Ariel's greatest human ally. Non-singing role.

Six Princesses - try everything they can to win the heart of Prince Eric. Vocal range top: G5, Vocal range bottom: E4

Pilot - the head sailor on Prince Eric's ship. Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: Bb3

Sailors - the crew of Prince Eric's ship.

Seahorse - the court herald for King Triton. Non-singing role.

Sea Chorus - includes Sea Creatures, Merfolk of King Triton's Court, and Lagoon Animals.