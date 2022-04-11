Artisan Center Theater Announces Auditions For MARY POPPINS

Artisan Center Theater announces auditions for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins. Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman | Book by Julian Fellowes. New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles. Co-Created by A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film. Directed by Connie Sanchez | Music Direction by Devon Harper

Everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure!

AUDITION DATES

Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20, 2022 beginning at 7:00pm

** Callbacks will be Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26, 2022 7:00pm - 10:00pm

· Audition form and more information at: https://www.artisanct.com/auditions

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053

· Rehearsals begin May 9, 2022 and are generally Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6:30pm - 10:00pm Saturday times range from 10:00am - 6:00pm (Not everyone will be called to all rehearsals)

· Actor ages: 7 yrs. to all adult ages (under 7 with director's approval)

PRODUCTION DATES:

June 24 - July 30, 2022 performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm.

AUDITIONS:

· Please prepare 32 bars of a song in the style of the show that best displays your vocal ability. An accompanist will be provided, so please bring sheet music with marked measures, or music can be played from a performer's electronic device.

· Actors will be doing readings from the script, so it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Audition sides will be posted on the ACT website.

· Possible dance audition at callbacks.

Please see registration link for conflict calendar. It is critical that you let Artisan Center Theater know all of your conflicts when you register to audition. Artisan Center Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Bert - The narrator of the story, is a good friend to Mary Poppins. Age: 25 to 35. Vocal range top: F#4, Vocal range bottom: B2

George Banks - The father to Jane and Michael Banks. Age: 35 to 45. Vocal range top: Eb4, Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Winifred Banks - George's wife and Jane and Michael's mother. Age: 30 to 40. Vocal range top: D5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Jane - The high-spirited daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Banks. Age: 11 to 12. Vocal range top: F#5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Michael - The cute and cheeky son of Mr. and Mrs. Banks. Age: 9 to 10. Vocal range top: E5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Katie Nanna - Jane and Michael's nanny at the beginning of the show. Age: 30 to 35.

Policeman - A neighborhood fixture who is respected by and observant of households on his beat. Age: 30 to 40.

Miss Lark - The haughty next-door neighbor of the Banks family. Age: 30 to 35.

Admiral Boom - A retired Royal Navy man and neighbor of the Banks family. Age: 50s.

Mrs. Brill - The housekeeper and cook for the Banks family. Age: 50s. Vocal range top: D#5, Vocal range bottom: F#3

Robertson Ay - The houseboy to the Banks family. Age: 20s. Vocal range top: G#4, Vocal range bottom: F3

Mary Poppins - Jane and Michael Banks's new nanny. Age: 20s. Vocal range top: C6, Vocal range bottom: Gb3

Park Keeper - Uniformed and officious, he makes sure no one breaks park regulations. Age: 40s.

Neleus - The statue of a young boy posed with a dolphin in the park. Age: 10 to 15.

Queen Victoria - A statue in the park. Age: 40s.

Bank Chairman - The head of the bank where Mr. Banks is employed. Age: 50 to 60. Vocal range top: D4, Vocal range bottom: C3

Miss Smythe - The Bank Chairman's humorless secretary. Age: 40s.

Von Hussler - A businessman seeking a loan from the bank for a shady business deal.

Age: 30s

John Northbrook - An honest business man seeking a loan to build a factory for his community. Age: 30s.

Bird Woman - Tries to sell her crumbs to passersby, who ignore her as if she doesn't exist. Age: 50s. Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: Gb3

Mrs. Corry - Owns a magical gingerbread shop. Age: 40s.

Miss Andrew - George's overbearing and scary nanny. Age: 40s. Vocal range top: F5, Vocal range bottom: Gb3

Ensemble - Children, Annie, Fannie, Valentine, Teddy Bear, Mr. Punch, Doll, Chimney Sweeps, Toys, Parkgoers.

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals in their 195-seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit www.ArtisanCT.com.