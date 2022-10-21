Annual Favorite, The Traveling Red River Songwriters, Return To The Grand On November 19 

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that three members of the Traveling Red River Songwriters will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Featuring the musical stylings of Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, and Walt Wilkins, audiences will be treated to a concert with a unique song swap format, as each artist plays their music and tells stories in an evening of incredible musicianship.

In true troubadour fashion, these three like-minded musical storytellers decided to band together in 2011 with two other musicians and start a small music festival in Red River, New Mexico. Now, after a decade in the music industry, the Traveling Red River Songwriters continue to bring their distinctive songwriting voices and Americana tunes to sold-out houses across the country! Each of these accomplished artists has experienced a lot of success performing on their own, with accolades including Nashville publishing deals, a multi-platinum country single, international touring, and more than 25 albums released between them. From acoustic folk pieces to country anthems to toe-tappin' rock and roll, these three members of the Traveling Red River Songwriters are sure to play something for everyone!

About the Artists:

Susan Gibson is one of the most respected touring songwriters in the country. She's also known for penning "Wide Open Spaces," the huge hit that launched The Chicks' (formerly The Dixie Chicks) career.

Drew Kennedy is one of the most highly regarded young songwriters in the country. He released his most recent record, Marathon, in June.

Walt Wilkins has over 100 songs recorded by other artists and has released eight solo records, including four with his band The Mystiqueros, and one with his singer-songwriter wife, Tina.

This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.