Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Annual Favorite, The Traveling Red River Songwriters, Return To The Grand On November 19 

The one-night-only concert will feature Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, and Walt Wilkins. 

Dallas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

Annual Favorite, The Traveling Red River Songwriters, Return To The Grand On November 19 

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that three members of the Traveling Red River Songwriters will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Featuring the musical stylings of Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, and Walt Wilkins, audiences will be treated to a concert with a unique song swap format, as each artist plays their music and tells stories in an evening of incredible musicianship.

In true troubadour fashion, these three like-minded musical storytellers decided to band together in 2011 with two other musicians and start a small music festival in Red River, New Mexico. Now, after a decade in the music industry, the Traveling Red River Songwriters continue to bring their distinctive songwriting voices and Americana tunes to sold-out houses across the country! Each of these accomplished artists has experienced a lot of success performing on their own, with accolades including Nashville publishing deals, a multi-platinum country single, international touring, and more than 25 albums released between them. From acoustic folk pieces to country anthems to toe-tappin' rock and roll, these three members of the Traveling Red River Songwriters are sure to play something for everyone!

About the Artists:

Susan Gibson is one of the most respected touring songwriters in the country. She's also known for penning "Wide Open Spaces," the huge hit that launched The Chicks' (formerly The Dixie Chicks) career.

Drew Kennedy is one of the most highly regarded young songwriters in the country. He released his most recent record, Marathon, in June.

Walt Wilkins has over 100 songs recorded by other artists and has released eight solo records, including four with his band The Mystiqueros, and one with his singer-songwriter wife, Tina.

This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


La Ti Do to Launch A CHANGE IS IN THE AIR in Dallas This MonthLa Ti Do to Launch A CHANGE IS IN THE AIR in Dallas This Month
October 21, 2022

Washington, DC-founded LA TI DO Productions expands its city count to six with the launch of a new series in Dallas/Ft. Worth. A Change is in the Air, at Hop and Sting Brewery, will be the region's second production. The show is expected to present at different venues in Dallas and Ft. Worth throughout 2022. Wed, October 26 at 7:30pm. 
Lewisville Grand Theater To Screen THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOWLewisville Grand Theater To Screen THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
October 20, 2022

Audiences are invited to “Do The Time Warp Again” and join the Lewisville Grand Theater for a screening of the cult-classic science fiction horror film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m.
Major Attaway to Direct HAIRSPRAY at North Texas Performing ArtsMajor Attaway to Direct HAIRSPRAY at North Texas Performing Arts
October 20, 2022

DFW-native Major Attaway, best known as Broadway's longest running Genie in Disney's Aladdin (2017-2020), is returning to Texas to direct North Texas Performing Arts' upcoming production of Hairspray. The musical, part of NTPA's Diversity-in-Action Production Series, will feature local students in grades 5-12.
Win BIG With ATTPACs Virtual Monologue CompetitionWin BIG With ATTPACs Virtual Monologue Competition
October 20, 2022

The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center announces the third annual Virtual Monologue Competition. All North Texas high school students are invited to participate in a chance to win a professional one-on-one coaching session, have their monologue professionally filmed and a chance to win a cash prize of up to $1,000. 
Dallas Children's Theater's Longtime Leader To RetireDallas Children's Theater's Longtime Leader To Retire
October 20, 2022

As Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) approaches its 40th anniversary season of providing high quality professional theater to children and families in North Texas, its founder, Robyn Flatt, has determined that now is the ideal time to secure new leadership in order to best position DCT for the organization's next chapter.