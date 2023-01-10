Amphibian Stage Announces Audience Members Will Decide Their Own Ticket Price in 2023

On the heels of two of the highest attended productions in organization history, Amphibian Stage announced a radical change in their ticket pricing. Patrons will have several different prices to choose from when they return for the 2023 Season. Each programming series will have 3-4 price points, with Main Stage Productions and Stand-Up Comedy starting at $15, other special events starting at $10, and ranging upward to $60. This new model eliminates discounted Thursday performances and all promotional ticket prices. Main Stage Pay-What-You-Want Preview Performances and Opening Weekend pricing will remain in effect.

When asked about this bold change, Artistic Director Kathleen Culebro gave more insight into the decision. "Some of my favorite projects at Amphibian Stage have been offered entirely for free. These include the short film This is My Story and the newly-released augmented reality art walk, Neighborhood Leap. These projects, like our arts outreach initiatives, are accessible to all--even those who might not have the means to buy a full-price ticket to one of our traditional offerings. This new pricing model is our way of breaking down barriers to live theatre and taking steps to welcome all. Money should not prevent anyone from enjoying the healing effects of the arts. " Co-Artistic Director Jay Duffer clarifies the intent of each level. "The Low-Cost ticket is designed for those who don't have the financial freedom at that moment to commit to a Standard or Discounted ticket. The Discounted ticket is a bridge between the Low-Cost and Standard offer. The Pay-It-Forward Ticket is priced above the Standard ticket for those who may have the means to pay a little extra to help us offset the difference of the Low-Cost and Discounted tickets. It is not our intent to judge or police a patron's ticket level choice. We know our patrons will choose the level that is right for them. We're just excited to bring more people in the door by lowering the barrier."

Other theatre companies outside of DFW have also taken to similar unexpected ticketing models. Amphibian Stage notes taking inspiration from Know Theatre of Cincinnati, whose tickets range from $15-40, featuring a similar "Low-Cost Admission Option" available for all performances. Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington D.C. learned from their successful "Pay What You Will" preview performances that they could expand this concept by offering a number of PWYW tickets for each performance.



Tiered Ticket Prices for 2023 Season by Series