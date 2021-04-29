Alonzo King LINES Ballet Announces 2021 Touring Dates
The company will travel to Dallas, Scottsdale, and Los Angeles this summer, and then depart on a seven-city tour in France in November.
Alonzo King LINES Ballet, the celebrated contemporary ballet company has announced that it will return to touring this year. The company will travel to Dallas, Scottsdale, and Los Angeles this summer, and then depart on a seven-city tour in France in November.
In addition, choreographer Alonzo King is collaborating with New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, pianist Jason Moran, and Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Gregory Porter on an "Evening of Jazz and Dance" presented by the Kennedy Center. Two works by King will premiere via livestream on May 1, and be available on demand until August 1. The works are Swift Arrow, a duet for Peck and dancer Roman Mejia performed to live music by Moran; and The Child of Earth and Sky, a solo for Peck performed to music by Moran and Porter.
In June LINES Ballet will travel to Dallas, Texas and Scottsdale, Arizona. In July the company will perform in Dance at Dusk, a series of outdoor performances at the Los Angeles Music Center. Joining the company's 10 dancers for the Los Angeles engagement are special guests Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia. The company's international touring plans include a seven-city tour to France in November and December.
"After thirteen months, three canceled San Francisco seasons, and four months of canceled tours, we're eagerly and gratefully looking forward to performing and touring again," said Executive Director Robert Rosenwasser.
LINES Ballet is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its performers, employees, and patrons. While on tour the company will remain in close communication with public health authorities in each city to ensure it is in compliance with official policies.
The full touring schedule is as follows:
Dallas, Texas, Winspear Opera House
June 12, 2021, 8pm
Program: The Personal Element, Radius Quintet, Grace excerpts, Rasa excerpts
Scottsdale, Arizona, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
June 19, 2021, 2pm & 8pm
Program: The Personal Element, Radius Quintet, Grace excerpts, Rasa excerpts
Los Angeles, California, Los Angeles Music Center
July 14-18, 2021, 7:30pm
Program: The Personal Element, Radius Quintet, Rasa excerpts, Swift Arrow, The Child of Earth and Sky
Guest Artists: Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia
Meudon, France, Centre d'Art et de Culture
November 5, 2021
Saint- Denis, Reunion Island, Théâtre Champ Fleuri
November 18-20, 2021
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, Théâtre des Sablons
November 27, 2021
Avignon, France, Opéra Théâtre
December 1, 2021
Villefontaine, France, Théâtre du Vellein
December 3-4, 2021
Grenoble, France, Maison de la Culture de Grenoble (MC2)
December 7-8, 2021
Toulon, France, Théâtre Liberté
December 10-11, 2021
Reunion Island Program: The Personal Element, Pole Star
France Program: The Personal Element, Azoth
*photo of Ashley Mayeux by RJ Muna