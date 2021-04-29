Alonzo King LINES Ballet Announces 2021 Touring Dates

Alonzo King LINES Ballet, the celebrated contemporary ballet company has announced that it will return to touring this year. The company will travel to Dallas, Scottsdale, and Los Angeles this summer, and then depart on a seven-city tour in France in November.

In addition, choreographer Alonzo King is collaborating with New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, pianist Jason Moran, and Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Gregory Porter on an "Evening of Jazz and Dance" presented by the Kennedy Center. Two works by King will premiere via livestream on May 1, and be available on demand until August 1. The works are Swift Arrow, a duet for Peck and dancer Roman Mejia performed to live music by Moran; and The Child of Earth and Sky, a solo for Peck performed to music by Moran and Porter.

In June LINES Ballet will travel to Dallas, Texas and Scottsdale, Arizona. In July the company will perform in Dance at Dusk, a series of outdoor performances at the Los Angeles Music Center. Joining the company's 10 dancers for the Los Angeles engagement are special guests Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia. The company's international touring plans include a seven-city tour to France in November and December.

"After thirteen months, three canceled San Francisco seasons, and four months of canceled tours, we're eagerly and gratefully looking forward to performing and touring again," said Executive Director Robert Rosenwasser.

LINES Ballet is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its performers, employees, and patrons. While on tour the company will remain in close communication with public health authorities in each city to ensure it is in compliance with official policies.

The full touring schedule is as follows:

Dallas, Texas, Winspear Opera House

June 12, 2021, 8pm

Program: The Personal Element, Radius Quintet, Grace excerpts, Rasa excerpts

Scottsdale, Arizona, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

June 19, 2021, 2pm & 8pm

Program: The Personal Element, Radius Quintet, Grace excerpts, Rasa excerpts

Los Angeles, California, Los Angeles Music Center

July 14-18, 2021, 7:30pm

Program: The Personal Element, Radius Quintet, Rasa excerpts, Swift Arrow, The Child of Earth and Sky

Guest Artists: Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia

Meudon, France, Centre d'Art et de Culture

November 5, 2021

Saint- Denis, Reunion Island, Théâtre Champ Fleuri

November 18-20, 2021

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, Théâtre des Sablons

November 27, 2021

Avignon, France, Opéra Théâtre

December 1, 2021

Villefontaine, France, Théâtre du Vellein

December 3-4, 2021

Grenoble, France, Maison de la Culture de Grenoble (MC2)

December 7-8, 2021

Toulon, France, Théâtre Liberté

December 10-11, 2021

Reunion Island Program: The Personal Element, Pole Star

France Program: The Personal Element, Azoth

*photo of Ashley Mayeux by RJ Muna