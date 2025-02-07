AIN'T TOO PROUD to Launch Lottery for Bass Performance Hall Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performing Arts Fort Worth is launching a digital lottery for AINâ€™T TOO PROUD â€“ THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. The Broadway smash hit musical comes to Fort Worth just in time for Valentineâ€™s Day, playing Bass Hall in a limited engagement February 11-16.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Tuesday, February 11, for the Wednesday evening performance, February 12. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, February 16. There will not be a lottery for the opening night performance Tuesday, February 11. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

