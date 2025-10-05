2025 Stolen Shakespeare Festival WHAT YOU WILL… AND WHAT YOU TAKE Opens This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents the 2025 Stolen Shakespeare Festival, What You Will… and What You Take, featuring two of Shakespeare’s most beloved and contrasting works: the sparkling romantic comedy Twelfth Night and the gripping historical drama Richard III.

Performances will run October 10 – November 2, 2025, at the Stolen Shakespeare Guild’s new Theatre, 3623 Decatur Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106.

Tickets range from $20.00 to $26.00.

The cast of Twelfth Night includes Marisa Duran (Viola), Brandon Wetch (Duke Orsino), Cory Carter (Olivia), Samuel Jack (Malvolio), Alfonso Davis III (Sir Toby Belch), Tatum Love (Maria), Blake Hametner (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Nicholas Zebrun (Feste), Jaxon Hess (Sebastian), Katie Wetch (Antonio), Michael McCrary (Valentine / Officer 1), Conrad Spencer (Officer 2), Ray Patterson (Sea Captain and Officer 3), and Jett Dinh (Priest).

The cast of Richard III includes Michael McCrary (Richard, Duke of Gloucester (later King Richard III)), Ray Patterson (King Edward IV and Blunt), Karen Matheny (Queen Elizabeth), Conrad Spencer (Duke of Buckingham), Abby Rosenthal (Duchess of York), Lindsey Sinopoli (Lady Anne Neville), Blake Hametner (Lord Hastings), Brandon Wetch (Henry Tudor, Earl of Richmond (later King Henry VII)), Jaxon Hess (Clarence (George, Duke of Clarence)), Laura Martin Jones (Margaret of Anjou), Jett Dinh (Sir William Catesby), Samuel Jack (Archbishop of York/ Lord Stanley (Earl of Derby)), Karsen Clarabut (Princess Elizabeth of York), Alfonso Davis III (Sir Richard Ratcliffe), Jason Morgan (Sir Robert Brakenbury and Lord Mayor), Marisa Duran (Sir James Tyrrell (First Murderer) / Second Messenger), Nicholas Zebrun (Second Murderer/Cardinal/Bishop of Ely, Herbert (3rd messenger)), Tatum Love (a Gentleman and Messengers), Rex Inman (Prince Richard, Duke of York (The Princes in the Tower)), and Lukas Long (Prince Edward (Edward V) (The Princes in the Tower)).