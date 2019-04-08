2019 Nominees Announced For 8th Annual DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) has announced the 2019 nominees for the 8th Annual DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA). Tickets for the awards ceremony on May 9, 2019 will go on sale today at 10 a.m.

Patterned after Broadway's Tony Awards, the DSM HSMTA celebrate the power of the arts and its ability to significantly improve all areas of education. The DSM HSMTA recognize artistic and educational achievements of North Texas students and their high school programs. A total of 63 amazing performances from 60 participating high schools were evaluated by a three-judge panel of entertainment industry professionals and veteran educators.

"DSM is so proud to celebrate the achievements of students and teachers from theatre programs across North Texas," said Kenneth T. Novice, DSM President. "This awards ceremony is one of our most cherished nights of the year and we can't wait to honor all of the 2019 nominees!"

Awards are presented in 16 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the DSM scholarship committee. The Best Actor and Actress winners receive an all-expense paid trip to New York City where they represent DSM HSMTA in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmy Awards) at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway.

Through funds raised by private donations and ticket sales, DSM HSMTA will award $55,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, DSM HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded $250,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

All nominees, participating high schools and their shows are listed at DSMHSMTA.org. Winners will be announced at the DSM HSMTA awards ceremony on Thursday, May 9, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at (800) 982-2787. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2019 DSM HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS NOMINEES

The nominees include (in alphabetical order by school):

BEST MUSICAL

All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway

Independence HS - West Side Story

Plano West Senior HS - Gypsy

Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors

BEST DIRECTION

Aledo HS - Rock of Ages

All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show

Centennial HS - Newsies

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway

Guyer HS - Sister Act

Independence HS - West Side Story

Plano West Senior HS - Gypsy

Southwest Christian School - Cinderella

Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Aledo HS - Rock of Ages

Brownwood HS - Newsies

Centennial HS - Newsies

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Frenship HS - Anything Goes

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway

Guyer HS - Sister Act

Liberty HS - Singin' in the Rain

Melissa HS - How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying

Plano Senior HS - Mamma Mia!

Wakeland HS - Hello Dolly

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION

Aledo HS - Rock of Ages

All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show

Frenship HS - Anything Goes

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway

Guyer HS - Sister Act

Independence HS - West Side Story

Mansfield HS - Catch Me If You Can

McKinney HS - The Phantom of the Opera

Rockwall-Heath HS - Singin' in the Rain

Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors

BEST ORCHESTRA

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway

Independence HS - West Side Story

Lake Highlands HS - Cinderella

Lebanon Trail HS - Hairspray

Lone Star HS - White Christmas

Mansfield HS - Catch Me If You Can

North Lamar HS - Fiddler on the Roof

Rockwall - Big Fish

Rockwall-Heath HS - Singin' in the Rain

Wakeland HS - Hello Dolly

Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins

BEST SCENIC DESIGN

Aledo HS - Rock of Ages

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Frenship HS - Anything Goes

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway

Guyer HS - Sister Act

J.J. Pearce HS - Mamma Mia!

Lebanon Trail HS - Hairspray

Plano Senior HS - Mamma Mia!

Southwest Christian School - Cinderella

Wakeland HS - Hello Dolly

Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway

Haltom HS - Gypsy

Kaufman HS - The Little Mermaid

Lake Highlands HS - Cinderella

Lake Ridge HS - Legally Blonde

Mabank HS - The Little Mermaid

Mansfield HS - Catch Me If You Can

Southwest Christian School - Cinderella

Timberview HS - Hairspray

Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Aledo HS - Rock of Ages

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway

Independence HS - West Side Story

J.J. Pearce HS - Mamma Mia

Kaufman HS - The Little Mermaid

Liberty HS - Singin' in the Rain

Plano West Senior HS - Gypsy

Southwest Christian School - Cinderella

Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors

BEST TECHNICAL EXECUTION

All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods

Booker T. Washington HSPVA - A Chorus Line

Byron Nelson HS - The Drowsy Chaperone

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show

Cedar Hill HS - Newsies

Frenship HS - Anything Goes

Lake Highlands HS - Cinderella

Mansfield HS - Catch Me If You Can

Plano West Senior HS - Gypsy

Southwest Christian School - Cinderella

Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors

BEST ENSEMBLE / CHORUS

Aledo HS - Rock of Ages

Booker T. Washington HSPVA - A Chorus Line

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show

Cedar Hill HS - Newsies

Centennial HS - Newsies

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway

Guyer HS - The Addams Family

Independence HS - West Side Story

McKinney HS - The Phantom of the Opera

Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Byron Nelson HS - The Drowsy Chaperone - Jack Gates

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show - Jack Cory

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - David Postlewate

Frenship HS - Anything Goes - Coby Rogers

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway - Christian Wikoff

Melissa HS - How to succeed In Business Without Really Trying - Logan Lowery

North Lamar HS - Fiddler on the Roof - Seth Jones

Rockwall - Big Fish - Graeson Lynskey

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors - Elbert Haney

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Byron Nelson HS - The Drowsy Chaperone - Whitney Stoncipher

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show - Michelle D'Amico / Devan DeLugo

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Ireland Reneau

Frenship HS - Anything Goes - Sierra Roberson

Guyer HS - Sister Act - Haley Dortch

McKinney HS - The Phantom of the Opera - Maggie McGowan

Robert E. Lee HS - Thoroughly Modern Millie -Lizzy Tucker

Rockwall HS - Big Fish - Kenedy Matthews

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors - Jamie Gammon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Byron Nelson HS - The Drowsy Chaperone - Blayne Stonecipher

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show - Matthew Vinson

Centennial HS - Newsies - Simon Heimersson

Central HS - Newsies - Jose Gonzalez

Frenship HS - Anything Goes - Josh Fredenburg

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway - Darnell Robinson

Grapevine Faith Christian School - Beauty and the Beast - Ethan Swaney

Independence HS - West Side Story - Jack Romero

Mansfield HS - Catch Me If You Can - Joshua Cowan

McKinney HS - The Phantom of the Opera - Andrew Holmes

McKinney North HS - Big Fish - Lawson Steiglheimer

Timberview HS- Hairspray - Lamar Burns

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors - Mavric Herrera

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods - Catherine Harris

Byron Nelson HS - The Drowsy Chaperone - Melanie McBride

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show - Adrianna Heffron

Central HS - Newsies - Aria Tolber

Colleyville Heritage HS - Annie - Gabriella Rae

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Camryn Wright

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway - Joryhebel Ginorio

Guyer HS - Sister Act - Grace Duncan

Independence HS - West Side Story - Shabnam Rasul

Mckinney HS - The Phantom of the Opera - Isha Lal

Melissa HS - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Chloe Morris

Plano Senior HS - Mamma Mia! - Lilly Johnson

Wylie HS - Mary Poppins - Kathlyn Messer

BEST FEATURED PERFORMER

Bishop Lynch HS - MAME - Conner Chen

Booker T. Washington HSPVA - A Chorus Line - Ava Noble

Carroll Senior HS - Side Show - Maddie Nelson

Cedar Hill HS - Newsies - Jeremiah Tarver

Central HS - Newsies - Max Vry

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway - Bailey James

Guyer HS - Sister Act - Ashlynn Stewart

Lake Country Christian School -Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Emma Montgomery

Rockwall - Big Fish -Devon Khalsa

Southwest Christian School - Cinderella - Ellis Stumbo

Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins - Monticella Woodley

Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors - Kendall Bruner

Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, DSM relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

DSM gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals, please call 214-421-5678 or visit our website at DallasSummerMusicals.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You