2019 Nominees Announced For 8th Annual DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards
Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) has announced the 2019 nominees for the 8th Annual DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA). Tickets for the awards ceremony on May 9, 2019 will go on sale today at 10 a.m.
Patterned after Broadway's Tony Awards, the DSM HSMTA celebrate the power of the arts and its ability to significantly improve all areas of education. The DSM HSMTA recognize artistic and educational achievements of North Texas students and their high school programs. A total of 63 amazing performances from 60 participating high schools were evaluated by a three-judge panel of entertainment industry professionals and veteran educators.
"DSM is so proud to celebrate the achievements of students and teachers from theatre programs across North Texas," said Kenneth T. Novice, DSM President. "This awards ceremony is one of our most cherished nights of the year and we can't wait to honor all of the 2019 nominees!"
Awards are presented in 16 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the DSM scholarship committee. The Best Actor and Actress winners receive an all-expense paid trip to New York City where they represent DSM HSMTA in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmy Awards) at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway.
Through funds raised by private donations and ticket sales, DSM HSMTA will award $55,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, DSM HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded $250,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.
All nominees, participating high schools and their shows are listed at DSMHSMTA.org. Winners will be announced at the DSM HSMTA awards ceremony on Thursday, May 9, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at (800) 982-2787. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2019 DSM HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS NOMINEES
The nominees include (in alphabetical order by school):
BEST MUSICAL
All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway
Independence HS - West Side Story
Plano West Senior HS - Gypsy
Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors
BEST DIRECTION
Aledo HS - Rock of Ages
All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show
Centennial HS - Newsies
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway
Guyer HS - Sister Act
Independence HS - West Side Story
Plano West Senior HS - Gypsy
Southwest Christian School - Cinderella
Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Aledo HS - Rock of Ages
Brownwood HS - Newsies
Centennial HS - Newsies
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Frenship HS - Anything Goes
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway
Guyer HS - Sister Act
Liberty HS - Singin' in the Rain
Melissa HS - How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying
Plano Senior HS - Mamma Mia!
Wakeland HS - Hello Dolly
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors
BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION
Aledo HS - Rock of Ages
All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show
Frenship HS - Anything Goes
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway
Guyer HS - Sister Act
Independence HS - West Side Story
Mansfield HS - Catch Me If You Can
McKinney HS - The Phantom of the Opera
Rockwall-Heath HS - Singin' in the Rain
Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors
BEST ORCHESTRA
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway
Independence HS - West Side Story
Lake Highlands HS - Cinderella
Lebanon Trail HS - Hairspray
Lone Star HS - White Christmas
Mansfield HS - Catch Me If You Can
North Lamar HS - Fiddler on the Roof
Rockwall - Big Fish
Rockwall-Heath HS - Singin' in the Rain
Wakeland HS - Hello Dolly
Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins
BEST SCENIC DESIGN
Aledo HS - Rock of Ages
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Frenship HS - Anything Goes
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway
Guyer HS - Sister Act
J.J. Pearce HS - Mamma Mia!
Lebanon Trail HS - Hairspray
Plano Senior HS - Mamma Mia!
Southwest Christian School - Cinderella
Wakeland HS - Hello Dolly
Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway
Haltom HS - Gypsy
Kaufman HS - The Little Mermaid
Lake Highlands HS - Cinderella
Lake Ridge HS - Legally Blonde
Mabank HS - The Little Mermaid
Mansfield HS - Catch Me If You Can
Southwest Christian School - Cinderella
Timberview HS - Hairspray
Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Aledo HS - Rock of Ages
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway
Independence HS - West Side Story
J.J. Pearce HS - Mamma Mia
Kaufman HS - The Little Mermaid
Liberty HS - Singin' in the Rain
Plano West Senior HS - Gypsy
Southwest Christian School - Cinderella
Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors
BEST TECHNICAL EXECUTION
All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods
Booker T. Washington HSPVA - A Chorus Line
Byron Nelson HS - The Drowsy Chaperone
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show
Cedar Hill HS - Newsies
Frenship HS - Anything Goes
Lake Highlands HS - Cinderella
Mansfield HS - Catch Me If You Can
Plano West Senior HS - Gypsy
Southwest Christian School - Cinderella
Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors
BEST ENSEMBLE / CHORUS
Aledo HS - Rock of Ages
Booker T. Washington HSPVA - A Chorus Line
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show
Cedar Hill HS - Newsies
Centennial HS - Newsies
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway
Guyer HS - The Addams Family
Independence HS - West Side Story
McKinney HS - The Phantom of the Opera
Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Byron Nelson HS - The Drowsy Chaperone - Jack Gates
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show - Jack Cory
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - David Postlewate
Frenship HS - Anything Goes - Coby Rogers
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway - Christian Wikoff
Melissa HS - How to succeed In Business Without Really Trying - Logan Lowery
North Lamar HS - Fiddler on the Roof - Seth Jones
Rockwall - Big Fish - Graeson Lynskey
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors - Elbert Haney
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Byron Nelson HS - The Drowsy Chaperone - Whitney Stoncipher
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show - Michelle D'Amico / Devan DeLugo
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Ireland Reneau
Frenship HS - Anything Goes - Sierra Roberson
Guyer HS - Sister Act - Haley Dortch
McKinney HS - The Phantom of the Opera - Maggie McGowan
Robert E. Lee HS - Thoroughly Modern Millie -Lizzy Tucker
Rockwall HS - Big Fish - Kenedy Matthews
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors - Jamie Gammon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Byron Nelson HS - The Drowsy Chaperone - Blayne Stonecipher
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show - Matthew Vinson
Centennial HS - Newsies - Simon Heimersson
Central HS - Newsies - Jose Gonzalez
Frenship HS - Anything Goes - Josh Fredenburg
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway - Darnell Robinson
Grapevine Faith Christian School - Beauty and the Beast - Ethan Swaney
Independence HS - West Side Story - Jack Romero
Mansfield HS - Catch Me If You Can - Joshua Cowan
McKinney HS - The Phantom of the Opera - Andrew Holmes
McKinney North HS - Big Fish - Lawson Steiglheimer
Timberview HS- Hairspray - Lamar Burns
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors - Mavric Herrera
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
All Saints' Episcopal School - Into the Woods - Catherine Harris
Byron Nelson HS - The Drowsy Chaperone - Melanie McBride
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show - Adrianna Heffron
Central HS - Newsies - Aria Tolber
Colleyville Heritage HS - Annie - Gabriella Rae
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Camryn Wright
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway - Joryhebel Ginorio
Guyer HS - Sister Act - Grace Duncan
Independence HS - West Side Story - Shabnam Rasul
Mckinney HS - The Phantom of the Opera - Isha Lal
Melissa HS - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - Chloe Morris
Plano Senior HS - Mamma Mia! - Lilly Johnson
Wylie HS - Mary Poppins - Kathlyn Messer
BEST FEATURED PERFORMER
Bishop Lynch HS - MAME - Conner Chen
Booker T. Washington HSPVA - A Chorus Line - Ava Noble
Carroll Senior HS - Side Show - Maddie Nelson
Cedar Hill HS - Newsies - Jeremiah Tarver
Central HS - Newsies - Max Vry
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bullets Over Broadway - Bailey James
Guyer HS - Sister Act - Ashlynn Stewart
Lake Country Christian School -Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Emma Montgomery
Rockwall - Big Fish -Devon Khalsa
Southwest Christian School - Cinderella - Ellis Stumbo
Waxahachie HS - Mary Poppins - Monticella Woodley
Wylie East HS - Little Shop of Horrors - Kendall Bruner
Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.
As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, DSM relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.
DSM gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals, please call 214-421-5678 or visit our website at DallasSummerMusicals.org.