& JULIET to Launch Digital Lottery for Bass Performance Hall Engagement

Performing Arts Fort Worth will launch a digital lottery for & JULIET. The chart-topping spin on a Shakespeare classic, starring Tyler native and 2025 Jimmy Award winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as Juliet, comes to Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall in a limited engagement November 12-16 as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Tuesday, November 11, for the Wednesday evening performance, November 12. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $39 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, November 16.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.