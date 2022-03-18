Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TOXIC AVENGER Announced At The Wayward Artist

Affectionately known as Toxie, our new hero is a seven-foot mutant freak with superhuman strength and a heart as big as Newark.

Mar. 18, 2022 Â 

The Wayward Artist will launch its fifth season of HOPE-transforming a wayward world with The Toxic Avenger.

Based on the 1984 cult film, The Toxic Avenger is a hilarious rock musical comedy full of irreverent satire, wit, and catchy tunes. Melvin Ferd, the Third, wants to clean up Tromaville, the most polluted town in New Jersey. Foiled by the mayor's bullies, Melvin is dumped into a vat of radioactive toxic waste, only to reemerge as the Toxic Avenger, New Jersey's first superhero.

Affectionately known as Toxie, our new hero is a seven-foot mutant freak with superhuman strength and a heart as big as Newark. He's out to save New Jersey, end global warming, and woo the blind librarian in town. It's a toxic love story with an environmental twist!

For information and reservations: http://www.thewaywardartist.org/.



