Pacific Symphony Pops To Present Danny Elfman’s Music From The Films Of Tim Burton

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pacific Symphony Pops will present Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton as part of its winter Pops series at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Orange County. The concert will take place on February 13 and 14, with conductor Sarah Hicks leading the orchestra in a program devoted to the long-running collaboration between composer Danny Elfman and filmmaker Tim Burton.

The program will feature orchestral suites drawn from Elfman’s original film scores, accompanied by projected visual elements. Selections will include music from Batman, Big Fish, Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Edward Scissorhands, arranged to highlight Elfman’s recurring musical themes and stylistic influences.

Violinist Sandy Cameron will join the orchestra as featured soloist. Cameron has frequently performed Elfman’s music with orchestras nationwide and will appear in selections including material from Edward Scissorhands. The program will also feature the California State University, Fullerton University Singers, whose participation reflects Pacific Symphony’s ongoing collaboration with regional educational institutions.

The performances will be conducted by Sarah Hicks, whose work spans orchestral, operatic, and film-in-concert repertoire. Hicks has collaborated with a wide range of artists across genres and is recognized for her work in film music presentation and cross-disciplinary concert programming.

Pacific Symphony performances of Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton will take place February 13 and 14 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $61 and are available at PacificSymphony.org or through the box office at (714) 755-5799. The concerts are underwritten by the Sharon J. and Thomas E. Malloy Family, with additional support from Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa, The Park Club, PBS SoCal, and K-EARTH 101.