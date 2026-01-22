One More Productions To Present HAIRSPRAY At The Historic Gem Theatre

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One More Productions will present HAIRSPRAY at the GEM Theatre from February 19 through March 29, 2026. The production will be directed and musically directed by Damien Lorton.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, HAIRSPRAY follows Tracy Turnblad, a teenager whose love of dance leads her to unexpected fame on a local television show. As Tracy’s visibility grows, she uses her platform to challenge social norms and advocate for racial integration, highlighting themes of inclusion, perseverance, and self-belief.

The cast includes Evie Becerra as Tracy Turnblad, Hayden Mangum as Link Larkin, Peter Crisafulli as Edna Turnblad, and Debbi Ebert as Motormouth Maybelle.

The creative team also features choreography by Ryan Perry Marks, scenic and prop design by Victor Crisafulli, sound design by Shannon Callahan, lighting design by Aria Roach, and costume coordination by Alayna Riley. Nick Bravo will serve as piano/conductor, leading a five-piece band.

Opening night for media will take place Saturday, February 21, 2026, with a pre-show gala beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by an 8:00 p.m. performance. The gala ticket includes a pre-show reception.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the box office, by phone at 714-741-9550, or online. Ticket prices range from $35 to $50, with student rush tickets available for select performances. Opening night gala tickets are priced separately. The GEM Theatre is located at 12852 Main Street in Garden Grove.