Pacific Symphony to Celebrate Tim Burton and Danny Elfman's Scores This Valentine's Day

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Pacific Symphony invites couples and film fans alike to experience the surreal and whimsical worlds of Tim Burton and Danny Elfman for an evening devoted to one cinema's most iconic creative partnerships. The theatrical concert presentation puts Elfman's unmistakable music-which draws from old Hollywood, circus music, gothic romance and late-Romantic traditions-center stage.

With the orchestra led by conductor Sarah Hicks, the performance also features firebrand violinist Sandy Cameron and the ethereal voices of California State University, Fullerton's (CSUF) University Singers, who further lure listeners into the composer's fantastical mindscape. Part of the Pacific Symphony Pops series, the concert takes place February 13 and 14 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

Paired with visual elements, the performance features music from films including Batman, Big Fish, Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tim Burton's Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Drawn from Elfman's original scores and arranged into sweeping orchestral suites, the music captures the composer's signature blend of gothic romance, mischievous whimsy and emotional depth.

Violinist Cameron, a leading interpreter of Elfman's music, brings a haunting and expressive presence to the stage. She has appeared in this concert with orchestras nationwide and is known for her dramatic intensity and stylistic range. Her soaring solos add emotional resonance to Elfman's most lyrical and poignant moments, including music from Edward Scissorhands.

Also featured are the CSUF University Singers whose participation underscores Pacific Symphony's commitment to collaboration with local arts and education partners. The ensemble's voices add emotional power and dramatic lyrics to the orchestral sound while spotlighting emerging local talent.

Together, orchestra, soloist, singers and visuals conjure a strange and beautiful soundscape where fantasy, nostalgia and theatrical storytelling converge. The result is a Pops concert that speaks equally to film lovers, symphonic music fans and anyone drawn to the imaginative, slightly offbeat worlds that have defined Tim Burton's films for decades.