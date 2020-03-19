Soka Performing Arts Center Postpones Remainder of 2019-2020 Season

Soka Performing Arts Center is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving events surrounding the recent outbreak of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's directive and California Department of Public Health guideline to postpone or cancel all public gatherings Soka Performing Arts Center is postponing all performances for the remainder of the 2019-2020 Season.

These events include: Yefim Bronfman (March 29), Pacific Symphony (April 5), Rocky Dawuni (April 11), Arlo Guthrie (April 18), Hub New Music (April 26), and Beatrice Rana (May 16). The rescheduled dates are not yet confirmed.

All tickets for postponed shows will automatically be valid for the rescheduled date. No action is required. Tickets may also be refunded, or donated to Soka Performing Arts Center with a tax deduction for the total value.

Soka Performing Arts Center General Manager Renee Bodie said, "These postponements are unfortunate, particularly when the community could use the arts most. The safety of our community and those most vulnerable among us is our main concern as we respond to the global health crisis. We look forward to welcoming everyone back for the 20-21 season."

Soka's Box Office is closed to walk-up service. Due to current circumstances, the call volume and length of wait time has increased dramatically. The preferred method of communication is through email at tickets@soka.edu

The safety, health and well-being of our patrons, staff and artists will always be the Soka's highest priority. Soka will continue to monitor this situation closely and remain in contact with the governor's office, the California Department of Public Health guidelines, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and local health authorities.

All information is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change.





