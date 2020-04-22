Segerstrom Center Cancels CHICAGO, Announces New Dates for LES MISERABLES

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced the engagement of the Broadway musical CHICAGO, originally scheduled for April 14-19, 2020 has been cancelled. Les Misérables, originally scheduled for May 5-17, has been rescheduled for October 6-18, 2020.

Patrons with tickets to CHICAGO may return them to the Center as a donation and receive a tax deduction for the full value. They may also exchange tickets for a gift certificate or credit that can be used for another engagement or receive a refund for the full value of the tickets.

Ticket holders who wish to see Les Misérables in the new October dates should hold onto their tickets. Tickets for the original May dates will be honored for the new performance. Patrons who are unable to attend during October should follow the same process as CHICAGO: return tickets as a gift to the Center and receive a tax deduction, request a gift certificate or credit to be used for future purchases or returned for full value refund.

Direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway, Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human spirit. Featuring the beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

With Center offices and box office closed for walk-up business, patrons are asked to contact the Center at www.scfta.org/about/ticket-options.aspx to let them know how they would like the Center to handle their tickets. They will be contacted with confirmation. Due to the volume of inquiries and personalized attention given to each person, the Center expresses its gratitude for the patience of every ticketholder.

For additional information and updates, the public is requested to visit:

www.scfta.org/See-a-Show/CrushCOVID/COVID-19-Preparedness.aspx





