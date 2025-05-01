SOMETHING ROTTEN! Hits The Stage At Rose Center Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What happens when two desperate playwrights try to outshine Shakespeare by inventing the musical? Total theatrical mayhem-and a whole lot of laughter. The Rose Center Theater will present the Broadway smash hit Something Rotten!, running June 27 through July 20, 2025, in Westminster, CA.

Set in the flamboyant world of the 1590s, Something Rotten! tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are stuck in the shadow of Renaissance rockstar William Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells that the future of theater includes singing, dancing, and acting-all at once-the Bottom brothers embark on a madcap mission to write the world's very first musical.

Filled with musical numbers, comedy, and loving nods to classic Broadway, Something Rotten! is a celebration of everything audiences love about live theater.

"This show is a musical theater lover's dream," says Tim Nelson, Managing Artistic Director of the Rose Center Theater. "It's smart, it's hilarious, and it's packed with references that theater fans will absolutely adore. But it's also accessible and fun for anyone who just wants a great night out."

