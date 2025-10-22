REIMAGINING ALGORITHMS: CULTURAL HERITAGE IN THE AGE OF AI On View At Reflectspace Gallery Through November 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reimagining Algorithms: Cultural Heritage in the Age of AI is now on view at ReflectSpace Gallery inside the Glendale Central Library through November 2, 2025.

The exhibition blends art, research, and technology to examine how artificial intelligence can both preserve and endanger cultural heritage. Curated by Ara and Anahid Oshagan and Monica Hye Yeon Jun, the show brings together artists, researchers, and cultural workers whose projects reimagine identity, history, and memory in a digitally shifting world.

The exhibition highlights how artists reinterpret their cultural roots through emerging technologies while simultaneously investigating the ways those same tools are used to erase the art and culture of indigenous and colonized communities. These opposing dynamics—innovation and erasure—coexist in the gallery, prompting reflection on the impact of algorithmic systems on cultural survival.

Featured artists include Kamee Abrahamian, Gabbah Baya, Yrneh Gabon, Mashinka Firunts Hakopian (with Atlas Acopian and Lara Sarkissian), and Korea-based artists Sung Min Jang, Seung Jun Seo (with Woo Seok Son), and XYZ (In Sang Kwak, Ji Hyun Seo, Soo In Cho). The exhibition extends into the PassageWay Gallery, featuring research and documentation by Simon Maghakyan and Caucasus Heritage Watch on the ongoing destruction of cultural sites in Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh and the Gaza Strip.

Together, the participating artists and researchers weave a narrative that both celebrates cultural reinvention and exposes the algorithmic violence that threatens heritage in the digital age.

EXHIBITION DETAILS

Dates: August 16 – November 2, 2025

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 16, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Virtual Artist Talk: Thursday, October 2, 6:00 p.m. (details at ReflectSpace.org)

Location: ReflectSpace Gallery, Glendale Central Library, 222 East Harvard Street, Glendale, CA 91205

Phone: (818) 548-2021

Reimagining Algorithms: Cultural Heritage in the Age of AI is presented by Glendale Library, Arts & Culture.

