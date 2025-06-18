Pacific Symphony to Kick Off Summerfest Series with July 4 Spectacular

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pacific Symphony will ring in the SummerFest season with the ultimate summer party on July 4 - with fireworks! Returning as Great Park Live Ampitheatre's resident orchestra for the second year in a row, the Symphony celebrates the Fourth of July with legendary American hits from Jimmy Buffet, Bob Marley, Van Morrison, The Beach Boy's and many more.

Led by Principal Pops Conductor Laureate Richard Kaufman, "July 4 Spectacular" promises an unforgettable evening of fun the whole family can enjoy. With high-energy performances by Pacific Symphony, guitarist and vocalist Travis Birch, pianist John Boswell and acclaimed vocalists Chris Blem and Scott Coulter, the audience is sure to be singing and dancing along to fan favorites like "Margaritavile," "Come Monday," "Don't Worry, Be Happy" to "Brown-Eyed Girl" - and plenty more.

"It was such a pleasure to have the opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July with our fellow community members last year, and we look forward to bringing another lively celebration for friends and family to enjoy," said Pacific Symphony President and CEO John Forsyte. "We are grateful for our continued partnership with City of Hope Orange County and the City of Irvine as our collaboration allows us to bring orchestral music to our audience under the summer sky at Great Park Live."

The summer celebration brings to life patriotic favorites and concludes with an exhilarating fireworks display, immersing the audience in the spirit of the memorable holiday. The star-spangled evening is guaranteed to be a highlight of the summer and a celebration to remember.

Pacific Symphony's SummerFest is presented by City of Hope Orange County. "July 4 Spectacular" takes place on Friday, July 4 at 8 p.m. and is generously sponsored by Judy Wes and Whitmore. Single tickets range from $44-$160. Subscriptions are still available for purchase with packages ranging from $189-$580 that include free parking and free ticket exchanges. Table seating is reserved exclusively for subscribers.

Comments