Milford Arts Council Announces Creative Drawing Class

In this six week course students will have the opportunity to develop basic drawing skills.

Sep. 13, 2021  

The Milford Arts Council has announced an in person creative drawing class beginning in October.

In this six week course students will have the opportunity to develop basic drawing skills while exploring the expressive possibilities of additional media such as soft chalk pastel, watercolor pencil, and brush and ink. Students of all ability levels are welcome to come and explore the art of drawing.

Students will work from a variety of subject matter including still life objects as well as photographic resources. Students should begin gathering photo source materials for expressive landscape drawings as well as other interesting images from any printed media or personal photos. Students are also invited to bring a variety of papers and other drawing materials that they would like to learn about and work with. Additional drawing materials for experimentation will be provided by the instructor.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "We are so happy to be able to offer in person classes one again. Our creative drawing class and soon our ongoing figure drawing class will be just two of what we hope will be many more classes to come."

For more information please visit milfordarts.org.


