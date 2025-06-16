Laguna Beach’s PASSPORT TO THE ARTS Returns for Summer 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Visit Laguna Beach has announced the return of Passport to the Arts, an exclusive summer offering that invites visitors to immerse themselves in the city's vibrant creative scene. Available for just $29, the Passport grants one-time admission to three of Laguna Beach’s most anticipated summer art festivals: Art-A-Fair, Festival of Arts, and the Sawdust Art Festival, running from June 27 through August 31, 2025.

In addition to festival entry, Passport holders receive complimentary parking at the Act V parking lot (1900 Laguna Canyon Road) and free trolley service to each festival venue. New this year, the Passport also includes exclusive discounts at local restaurants through the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. Offers include 10% off at Tango Laguna Beach, 20% off dinner at Oliver’s Osteria, a complimentary dessert at Surf and Sand with entrée purchase, tasting upgrades at Bianchi, and special discounts at Mozambique, Rumari, and Starfish. (Offers valid with Passport; cannot be combined with other promotions.)

With the Passport in hand, guests will gain access to more than 500 exhibiting artists, 200+ live musical performances, and a wide array of artist demonstrations, interactive workshops, and family-friendly activities.

Art-A-Fair

Location: 777 Laguna Canyon Road

Dates: June 27 – August 31, 2025

Laguna’s only juried art festival to feature artists from beyond the local area, Art-A-Fair boasts a global selection of fine art, with 112 exhibiting artists and live music every weekend. Enjoy art workshops, a full bar, and signature cocktails like the Art-A-Fair margarita.

Sawdust Art Festival

Location: 935 Laguna Canyon Road

Dates: June 27 – August 31, 2025

Now in its 59th year, Sawdust is a beloved Laguna tradition set in the lush canyon landscape. Nearly 200 local artists showcase thousands of unique works, alongside daily art classes, demonstrations, live music, and new culinary offerings.

Festival of the Arts

Location: 650 Laguna Canyon Road

Dates: July 2 – August 29, 2025

This juried fine art show highlights over 100 award-winning Orange County artists in an elegant open-air setting. Festival-goers can explore a variety of artistic media, attend demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment, and meet the artists.

Note: Admission to the acclaimed Pageant of the Masters is not included in the Passport. Tickets for the Pageant are available separately at foapom.com/pageant-of-the-masters.

Passports can be purchased in person at the ticket counters of all three participating festivals. For full details and additional summer events, visit VisitLagunaBeach.com.

Comments