Young Professionals Night Out to Accompany THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS

Are you a Young Professional between the ages of 21 and 35? Do you love a night out at the theater? Do you love connecting and learning from your peers in a creative environment? Do you like saving money? If the answer is yes, join us for our next Young Professionals Night Out in conjunction with The Scottsboro Boys on Thursday, July 11.

Your ticket for a Young Professionals Nights Out includes a reception with wine and snacks, a chance to mingle with other Young Professionals from the Greater Hartford Community and a ticket to a performance. The reception starts at 6pm, followed by the performance at 7:30pm.



The purpose of the Young Professional Advisory Board is to provide increased representation of young professionals in the Greater Hartford arts community. YPAB members participate in initiatives unique to the group, Board of Directors sub-committees, as well as attend productions and events. The YPAB shared priority is to support the overall mission of the Playhouse by acting as ambassadors for the Playhouse in the Greater Hartford community. Members of YPAB have the opportunity to enrich the emerging Park Road and West Hartford arts communities while enhancing their own resumes, developing fundraising skills, and building their professional networks. For more information about the YPAB, contact co-chair Dan Deutsch at dandeutsch426@gmail.com.

Tickets are $25, all seats reserved. For tickets, call our box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford CT 06119.





