Yoga At The Palace Theater Classes Will Be Held August Through December

The popular Yoga at the Palace classes will resume on Wednesdays beginning August 7 through September 4 from 12:30 - 1:30pm. This Gentle Flow Yoga class is led by certified Yoga practitioner, Michele Morcey and is suitable for beginners as well as advanced yogis. Drop-in participants are also welcome, cost is $15 per drop-in class.

Beginning September 11, a full 6 week session begins and runs through October 16. Cost for the entire 6 week session is $72 or $15 per class if done on a drop-in basis.

The final fall six week session starts on October 23 and runs through November 27. W

A winter session will resume after the holidays in January 2020.

Participants gather in the Mezzanine level of the theater. A yoga mat and comfortable clothing are needed. For further information contact the theater's Box Office at 203.346.2000.





