YALE WHIFFENPOOFS, MOONDANCE, BENNIE AND THE JETS, RONSTADT REWIND And RAMBLE ON Set For Cheney Hall

Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) has announced a series of upcoming concert events at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, Connecticut. The lineup will include performances ranging from collegiate a cappella to tribute concerts celebrating Van Morrison, Elton John, Linda Ronstadt, and Led Zeppelin. All performances will feature cabaret-style table seating.

THE YALE WHIFFENPOOFS

Friday, February 27 at 7 p.m.

The Yale Whiffenpoofs will perform as part of the series. Founded in 1909, the Whiffenpoofs are recognized as the world’s oldest collegiate a cappella group. Each year, 14 senior Yale students are selected to join the ensemble, which performs more than 200 concerts annually across six continents. The group’s repertoire includes traditional Yale songs, jazz standards, and popular music from multiple decades. Tickets range from $19 to $61.

MOONDANCE – The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute

Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m.

MOONDANCE will present a tribute to Van Morrison, featuring a five-piece band performing selections from Morrison’s catalog. The program will include songs such as “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Moondance,” and “Into the Mystic.” Tickets range from $19 to $61.

BENNIE AND THE JETS – Elton John Tribute

Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

BENNIE AND THE JETS, led by pianist and vocalist Greg Ransom, will perform a tribute to Elton John. The concert will feature songs including “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Your Song.” Tickets range from $19 to $61.

RONSTADT REWIND

Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m.

RONSTADT REWIND will spotlight the music of Linda Ronstadt, with vocals by Katherine Winston. The performance will include selections such as “When Will I Be Loved,” “Blue Bayou,” and “You’re No Good.” Tickets range from $19 to $61.

RAMBLE ON – A Led Zeppelin Musical Experience

Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

RAMBLE ON will present a tribute to Led Zeppelin, performing songs including “Stairway to Heaven” and “Whole Lotta Love.” Tickets range from $16 to $58.

Reservations for ticketed events may be made at CheneyHall.org or by calling (860) 647-9824. Discounts are available for seniors, students, military members, and groups. Cheney Hall is located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, Connecticut, with free parking available in adjacent lots. Little Theatre of Manchester’s Jukebox Series is sponsored by Tires International.