Wine & Food Tasting Returns to the Warner

The event is on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 7 - 9 pm.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

The Warner Theatre will hold its Ghoulishly Exquisite Wine & Food Tasting on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 7 - 9 pm, presented in partnership with The Cork Fine Wine & Spirits. The Cork will generously donate 10% of all sales that evening back to the Warner! General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $100. VIP ticket holders are granted a chilling advantage with early access to the entire event at 6 pm!  

The Wine & Food Tasting is one of the Warner’s largest fundraising events, spanning both the Main and Studio Theatre Lobbies. This year’s frightening festivities include wine, spirits, local craft beers, and food from the area’s vibrant dining scene!

The exclusive VIP Room located in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre holds tailored indulgence with specialized catering, wickedly tempting chocolate samplings, private tastings of premium wines and spirits and spellbinding live entertainment. 

For tickets, visit Click Here, call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180, or stop at The Cork Fine Wine & Spirits at 1597 East Main Street in Torrington.




1
Ocean State Black & Funny Improv Festival to Return to The Contemporary Theater Compan Photo
Ocean State Black & Funny Improv Festival to Return to The Contemporary Theater Company

Get ready for a weekend of laughter at The Contemporary Theater Company's 3rd Annual Ocean State Black & Funny Improv Festival. Featuring talented improvisers from across the country, this festival is a celebration of Black joy and creativity. Don't miss out on the fun from August 31 to September 3 in Downtown Wakefield.

2
The Bushnell to Present PUPPY PALS LIVE in November Photo
The Bushnell to Present PUPPY PALS LIVE in November

Straight from TV's America's Got Talent, The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show, a hilarious presentation for the whole family, heads to The Bushnell on Sunday, November 5. There will be two performances of this tail-waggingly good show on Saturday, November 5 at 1:00 and 4:00PM at the Belding Theater.

3
Hartford Stage Announces New Members of the Board of Directors and Stage One Emerging Lead Photo
Hartford Stage Announces New Members of the Board of Directors and Stage One Emerging Leaders

The Hartford Stage Board of Directors at their Annual Meeting held on Tuesday, June 20 announced the one-year extension of current Board President, Jack Sennott, who will continue to work alongside Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and Managing Director Cynthia Rider leading Hartford Stage.

4
Playhouse On Parks 15th Main Stage Season to Kick Off with THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUST Photo
Playhouse On Park's 15th Main Stage Season to Kick Off with THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED)

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMilan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch will run at Playhouse on Park September 27 - October 22, 2023. This production will be directed by KC MacMillan. THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) is a part of Playhouse on Park's 15th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Celebration.  

