Wine & Food Tasting Returns to the Warner

The Warner Theatre will hold its Ghoulishly Exquisite Wine & Food Tasting on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 7 - 9 pm, presented in partnership with The Cork Fine Wine & Spirits. The Cork will generously donate 10% of all sales that evening back to the Warner! General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $100. VIP ticket holders are granted a chilling advantage with early access to the entire event at 6 pm!

The Wine & Food Tasting is one of the Warner’s largest fundraising events, spanning both the Main and Studio Theatre Lobbies. This year’s frightening festivities include wine, spirits, local craft beers, and food from the area’s vibrant dining scene!

The exclusive VIP Room located in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre holds tailored indulgence with specialized catering, wickedly tempting chocolate samplings, private tastings of premium wines and spirits and spellbinding live entertainment.

For tickets, visit Click Here, call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180, or stop at The Cork Fine Wine & Spirits at 1597 East Main Street in Torrington.