Windham Theatre Guild Presents Next Main Stage Show, CALENDAR GIRLS

The Windham Theatre Guild presents Calendar Girls by Tim Firth, based on the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth, opening Friday, November 11th, 2022 at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow WI members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame.

Calendar Girls runs November 11, 12, 17, 18 & 19 at 7:30pm and November 13 & 14 at 2pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. For tickets and information, visit windhamtheatreguild.org or call 860-423-2245. Tickets will also be available at the door. No refund.