Windham Theatre Guild Presents NATIVE GARDENS

The Windham Theatre Guild welcomes in 2020 with its next Main Stage production of the season...Native Gardens by Karen Zarcarías, opening Friday, February 7th at the Burton Leavitt Theatre in Willimantic. When arm-chair gardeners are spending these mid-winter months dreaming of planting season, Native Gardens is the perfect reason to venture out for a night at the theatre.

Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

Tina Huey returns to Director her second Main Stage show for WTG. Tina hopes you enjoy this light-hearted look at the lines that we draw and the everyday challenges of finding common ground. Do good fences make good neighbors?

Native Gardens runs February 7, 8, 14, 15, 20, 21, & 22 at 7:30pm and Sunday Matinee on February 16 at 2:00pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Ticket prices are $19 for Adults, $16 for Students/Seniors, and $12 for children under 12. All UCONN, ECSU & QVCC students (with ID) pay the discounted price of $14. Group discounts are also available. Walmart of North Windham sponsors a Thursday night special. Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, February 20th will pay the children's price of just $12 a ticket. This special offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance.

For reservations and information, call the Windham Theatre Guild at 860-423-2245 or buy your tickets on-line at windhamtheatreguild.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You