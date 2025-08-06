Westport Country Playhouse’s Classic Film Series to Present THE STING

The screening will take place on August 18.
Westport Country Playhouse’s classic film series will present the Oscar-winning movie, “The Sting,” starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman, and directed by George Roy Hill, on Monday, August 18, at 7 p.m. The film reunites “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” director Hill with actors Redford and Newman. The cast also features Robert Shaw, Charles Durning, Ray Walston, and Eileen Brennan. The screening coincides with Redford’s 89th birthday.
“The Sting,” released in 1973, is a classic caper film set in 1936 Chicago. Johnny Hooker (Robert Redford), a small-time grifter, teams up with seasoned con artist Henry Gondorff (Paul Newman) to avenge the murder of Hooker’s partner by mob boss Doyle Lonnegan (Robert Shaw). Together, they orchestrate an elaborate “long con” to swindle Lonnegan out of a fortune. The film is renowned for its intricate plot, charismatic performances, and a memorable ragtime-inspired soundtrack by Marvin Hamlisch. “The Sting” won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and remains a quintessential example of the genre. Running time is 129 minutes; rated PG.
The Playhouse’s celebration of timeless films will continue with “Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” featuring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, on Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 each; $10 each for three of more films. General admission; seating unreserved.
